Are Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married At Udaipur Palace On Feb 2? Vlogger Reveals Unknown Details!

The current online discussions focus on the alleged wedding date of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who South cinema fans consider to be the most popular couple in the industry. Tanya reached her highest level of excitement when she posted unauthorized video footage of a royal palace, which she falsely claimed to have acquired from a Udaipur royal palace.

The video displays a wedding venue that exudes luxuriousness through its giant red curtains and decorative chandeliers and its collection of antique kitchen equipment, which has led observers to conclude that the “ViRosh” wedding is about to take place.

The couple has not disclosed any information to the public, but the viral clip showed fans that the couple plans to hold an elaborate yet secret wedding ceremony.

Viral Vlogger Insights into the Udaipur Wedding Decorations

Fans are analyzing every single aspect of the potential wedding because of the leaked footage, which shows the Udaipur venue. The wedding decorations used in the video display a “Royal Vintage” theme, which combines Rajasthani traditional elements with contemporary high-end style.







The couple chose an intimate palace setting because it provided them with complete private space to conduct their wedding. The vlogger’s highly produced video contains a comment section that shows two opposing emotional responses because some fans send “Kamaal” greetings, while others doubt the authenticity of the setup, which they believe to be either a high-end commercial or film production instead of a real marriage ceremony.

Speculated Engagement and Future On-Screen Collaborations

The couple’s secret wedding ceremony, which occurred on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad, keeps receiving news reports, which intensify the existing conflict.

The sources reveal that the couple’s private ring ceremony happened before the February online date, which started to spread. The couple maintains their professional strength while pursuing their individual personal relationships. The team that produced the successful films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade now plans to work together again for director Rahul Sankrityan’s next film.

The public will determine whether the February 2 date represents an actual wedding or a smart marketing tactic while Rashmika and Vijay’s undeniable chemistry remains the center of public interest.

