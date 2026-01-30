Bhojpuri Star Akanksha Awasthi In Crisis: Husband Under Police Scanner In Rs 11.5 Crore Fraud Case

The Bhojpuri film industry is currently facing its biggest financial scandal, which has brought all its glamour to a standstill. Local police have booked actress Akanksha Awasthi, her husband Vivek Kumar (alias Abhishek Kumar Singh Chauhan), and several associates for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate ₹11.50 crore fraud.

The case that businessman Hitesh Kantilal Ajmera initiated reveals a dangerous scheme that involved making false claims about nonexistent wealth and powerful individuals.

Akanksha Awasthi Investment Deception

The scam operated through fake trustworthiness, which the actress’s public presence established as its main foundation. Awasthi allegedly presented herself as a powerhouse in the industry, claiming ownership of a film studio and a talent training center in Andheri.

The couple used their “star status” to persuade the victim that an investment would give him access to the studio and a massive ₹200 crore interest-free loan.

The perpetrator established a false image of professional achievement to manipulate the victim into believing their business expansion required real funds for actual operations.

Akanksha Awasthi Warehouse Fabrications

The husband used a strange story about ₹300 crore in cash, which he claimed was hidden inside a warehouse located in Bettiah, Bihar, to create his plan for obtaining larger amounts of money.

He asserted that the funds existed in a state of legal obstruction, which needed immediate financial support for their release. The victim moved ₹11.50 crore through multiple bank accounts because he was deceived between March and July 2024.

The scheme reached a climax on July 5, 2024, when Kumar vanished during a trip to the alleged warehouse site, leaving the victim with massive debt and deteriorating health.

The victim first contacted the Pantnagar police after experiencing extreme mental distress, which led to the FIR being filed on January 28, 2026.

