On January 28, 2026, the Bengaluru traffic police booked Kannada actor and former contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada Mayur Patel accusing him of drunk driving following a multi car road accident on Old Airport Road near the Commando Hospital signal at the end of the night on Tuesday.

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

The accident is said to have occurred when Patel was driving a Toyota Fortuner and he ran over a number of vehicles stopped at a red light leading to a series of accidents that caused damage to several vehicles. There have been no reported serious injuries, but the impact made by the accident attracted the prompt attention of the witnesses and the highway patrol.

As soon as the accident happened, police reached the place of action and arrested Patel to question him. An examination using a breathalyser reportedly found that he had a level of alcohol in the system and the officers charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk and careless driving among other applicable motor vehicle acts. The actor is carsnatched and the case is being pursued further by the Halasuru Traffic Police. One of the vehicle owners who were involved in the crash reportedly made a formal complaint.

Who Is Mayur Patel?

Mayur Patel, a person who has made a name in the Kannada entertainment industry in television and movies has yet to come out publicly to state on the incident. The reservation is made at a time when there has been increasing worries over drunk driving and road safety in Bengaluru where the law enforcement authority has been advising to take stricter measures and awareness to check such accidents. This investigation is likely to be followed by court proceedings as the investigation progresses according to the set procedures.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Accused Of Mimicking ‘Chavundi Daiva’ Scene From Kantara Chapter 1; FIR Filed For ‘Insulting’ Coastal Karnataka’s Revered Deity