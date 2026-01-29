LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

Kannada actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Mayur Patel was arrested for drunk driving after his car crashed into four vehicles during a multi car accident in Bengaluru. Police seized his vehicle and registered a case under traffic and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, while no serious injuries were reported.

(Image Credit: Instagram)
(Image Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 09:54:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

On January 28, 2026, the Bengaluru traffic police booked Kannada actor and former contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada Mayur Patel accusing him of drunk driving following a multi car road accident on Old Airport Road near the Commando Hospital signal at the end of the night on Tuesday.

You Might Be Interested In

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

The accident is said to have occurred when Patel was driving a Toyota Fortuner and he ran over a number of vehicles stopped at a red light leading to a series of accidents that caused damage to several vehicles. There have been no reported serious injuries, but the impact made by the accident attracted the prompt attention of the witnesses and the highway patrol.

As soon as the accident happened, police reached the place of action and arrested Patel to question him. An examination using a breathalyser reportedly found that he had a level of alcohol in the system and the officers charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk and careless driving among other applicable motor vehicle acts. The actor is carsnatched and the case is being pursued further by the Halasuru Traffic Police. One of the vehicle owners who were involved in the crash reportedly made a formal complaint.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Mayur Patel?

Mayur Patel, a person who has made a name in the Kannada entertainment industry in television and movies has yet to come out publicly to state on the incident. The reservation is made at a time when there has been increasing worries over drunk driving and road safety in Bengaluru where the law enforcement authority has been advising to take stricter measures and awareness to check such accidents. This investigation is likely to be followed by court proceedings as the investigation progresses according to the set procedures. 

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Accused Of Mimicking ‘Chavundi Daiva’ Scene From Kantara Chapter 1; FIR Filed For ‘Insulting’ Coastal Karnataka’s Revered Deity

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 9:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Mayur PatelMayur Patel actorMayur Patel bigg bossMayur Patel car crashMayur Patel drunk drivingMayur Patel FIRMayur Patel newsMayur Patel updateswho is mayur patel

RELATED News

Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Creates History, Crosses ₹1000 Crore in India, Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Join Pushpa and Baahubali Elite Club

Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark, Despite 67% Drop After Republic Day Surge

BAFTA Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Tops The Nomination List- Check Full Details Of Nominees Here

LATEST NEWS

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

‘Oh S***’: Chilling Last Words From Cockpit Seconds Before Ajit Pawar’s Learjet Exploded Near Baramati Runway

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

Who Is Madhu Gottumukkala? Trump’s Indian-Origin Acting Cyber Defence Chief Allegedly Shares Sensitive Government Files With ChatGPT, Report Claims

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

Mumbai School Holiday Today? What Three-Day State Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death Means For Students And Offices, Everything You Need To Know

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Check Out Exact Fast Timing, Date, And Religious Significance

Sunetra Pawar Or Parth Pawar: Who Will Be Next Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death?

What Should Investors Expect From the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Lower Ahead of the Economic Survey

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know
Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know
Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know
Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS