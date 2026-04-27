Aamir Khan In Tears At Son Junaid Khan’s Ek Din Ki Mehfil Event, Calls Sai Pallavi ‘The Best Actress’

Aamir Khan is known for being a sensitive soul and he truly wears his heart on his sleeve. The actor’s heart-touching reaction has gone viral after the superstar was seen getting teary-eyed at a special event for his upcoming film Ek Din. The actor was visibly moved during a musical evening held in Mumbai. Seated alongside his son Junaid Khan and co-star Sai Pallavi, Aamir’s sweet reaction quickly became the highlight of the event and many of the actor’s videos are now going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan gets emotional

The event, titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, was organised as a musical celebration ahead of the film’s release on May 1. Designed as a tribute to the film’s music, the evening featured live performances by emerging artists who had participated in a special initiative linked to the film’s title track. Selected performers were given the opportunity to show their renditions in front of Aamir Khan and the cast, making it a memorable experience for the artists and audience members.

During the performances, a video captured Aamir Khan becoming visibly emotional, even wiping away tears as he listened. Sitting beside him, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi were seen reacting with warmth and attentiveness. Sai looked overwhelmed herself. While Junaid appeared proud, Sai Pallavi maintained a calm and supportive presence, smiling as she observed the moment happen.

Aamir Khan’s viral moments from Ek Din ki Mehfil

At the event, Aamir also took a moment to praise Sai Pallavi, calling her “the best actress we have in our country today,” a statement that drew applause from the audience. He also spoke about Junaid in a lighter tone, jokingly saying, “Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai,” acknowledging his efforts and performance in the film in a sweet way.

Another moment that gained attention was Aamir Khan’s humility while managing the event. A video showed him folding his hands and politely requesting attendees and paparazzi to take their seats so that the program could begin smoothly. His respectful gesture was widely appreciated and fans are calling him punctual and humble. The actor helped manage the crowd without losing his cool.

Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey and backed by Mansoor Khan along with Aamir Khan Productions, is a romantic drama and an official remake of the Thai film One Day. The story revolves around a man who harbours unspoken love for his colleague and gets a chance to live his dream of being with her for just one day.

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