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Home > Entertainment News > Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend

Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend

The biopic, centred on the life of the King of Pop, is currently sitting at an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. This makes it the highest-rated musical biopic on the platform, a notable achievement considering the popularity of the genre.

Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend (PHOTO: IMDB)
Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 27, 2026 11:26:48 IST

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Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend

The new film Michael has already made a strong impression, breaking a record on Rotten Tomatoes soon after its opening weekend. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie tells the life story of Michael Jackson, offering a deep dive into both his extraordinary career and his complicated personal life. It takes viewers back to his early days as part of The Jackson 5 and follows his journey all the way to global superstardom. Alongside his rise to fame, the film also explores the struggles and pressures he faced behind the scenes, as well as under the constant glare of public attention.

The biopic, centred on the life of the King of Pop, is currently sitting at an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. This makes it the highest-rated musical biopic on the platform, a notable achievement considering the popularity of the genre. In fact, Michael has managed to outscore several critically acclaimed films from recent years, including Rocketman and Elvis. This record-breaking rating highlights just how well the film has been received by critics so far.

A large part of the early praise has gone to Jaafar Jackson, who steps into the shoes of his iconic uncle for the film. Reviewers have been particularly impressed by how closely he resembles Jackson, both in appearance and performance. Beyond just looking the part, Jaafar has been commended for capturing the singer’s unique voice, signature dance moves, and magnetic stage presence. His portrayal has struck a chord with audiences, with some even suggesting that Michael could emerge as a strong contender during the next awards season.

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However, the film’s journey to success wasn’t without its challenges. The production faced several setbacks along the way, with the most significant being a legal issue involving a settlement with one of Jackson’s accusers. This complication surfaced quite late during the production process and came with a strict clause stating that the accuser could not be referenced in any way in films about the singer.

Because of this, the creative team was forced to make major changes to the film, particularly in its final act. A large portion of the ending had to be scrapped and reworked entirely. This meant the cast had to return for additional shoots, filming new scenes and extending existing ones to reshape the narrative. Originally, the film included a sequence where authorities arrive at Neverland Ranch to carry out an investigation. There was also an alternate ending that showed Jackson staring at himself in a mirror while police sirens echoed in the background. Both of these elements had to be removed due to the legal restrictions.

While these last-minute changes proved to be both costly and inconvenient, they may have ultimately worked in the film’s favour. With those aspects taken out, Michael shifts its focus more toward the singer’s personal journey and professional achievements, rather than heavily centring on the controversies and allegations that often dominate discussions about him. This change in perspective sets the film apart from many previous portrayals, offering audiences a fresher and more nuanced take on the life of the King of Pop.

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Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend

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Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend

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Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend
Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend
Michael Jackson Biopic Smashes Box Office Records With $217 Million In Opening Weekend
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