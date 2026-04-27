Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

Times have changed. Staying single without getting married, being married but choosing not to have children, living in a live-in relationship without marriage, love affairs, and even having children without marriage—these are all becoming quite common. When celebrities make such choices, it often becomes news again and again.

Bengaluru-born, multilingual actress Nithya Menen has spoken about relationships, and her comments are going viral. A few months ago, Kannada actress Bhavana openly shared her decision to become pregnant and embrace motherhood without getting married. Many people expressed outrage over this, while others supported her. Nithya Menen has also said there is nothing wrong with such choices—it’s a matter of personal preference.

Some people are questioning the unwritten rule that marriage is necessary to have children. There is also an ongoing debate about whether a person must necessarily want marriage and children. Based on similar themes, the film Kadhalikka Neramillai was released last year, in which Nithya Menen played the lead role. During the film’s release, she gave an interview to the YouTube channel IndiaGlitz Tamil, and a clip from that interview is now going viral again on social media.

Nithya Menon: Getting pregnant without marriage is okay …. it’s an individual choice 😕 But we are already seeing male growth drastically declining. If this continues, we men might end up like zombies 😭pic.twitter.com/34h05t9TJ5 — InTheLoop (@jinx_5182) April 25, 2026

In the interview, she answered rapid-fire questions. When asked whether it is right or wrong to become pregnant before marriage, Nithya said, “Rather than before or after marriage, one could say there is nothing wrong with becoming pregnant without marriage. It’s okay to have a child without getting married. If you want children but not marriage, that’s okay. Today, there are many ways to have children, and many people are choosing them.”

When asked whether she would prefer a married relationship or a life without children, Nithya Menen said, “My choice is a married relationship and a life without children.” This statement is now going viral.

Nithya Menen entered the film industry as a child artist 28 years ago. She made her debut as a lead actress with the Kannada film 7 O’Clock and later went on to act in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She has also won the National Award for Best Actress and has been part of several hit Kannada films.

Originally from Kerala, Nithya Menen’s grandparents had settled in Bengaluru many years ago, and she was born and raised there. She is also known as a singer and has lent her voice to several songs. She has even started her own film production company. At 38, Nithya is still unmarried. She has experienced love and breakups in the past but has said in interviews that she is in no hurry to get married. She revealed that her family had pressured her a lot about marriage. Since childhood, she had wished for a soulmate to share a beautiful life with—but she says she hasn’t found that kind of soulmate yet.

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