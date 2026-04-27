LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi Gujarat crime news today aligarh Hardoi News 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Business neet 45 Degrees employee layoffs oracle Hafiz Saeed Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

Bengaluru-born, multilingual actress Nithya Menen has spoken about relationships, and her comments are going viral. A few months ago, Kannada actress Bhavana openly shared her decision to become pregnant and embrace motherhood without getting married.

Nithya Menen (PHOTO: IG)
Nithya Menen (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 27, 2026 11:17:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

Times have changed. Staying single without getting married, being married but choosing not to have children, living in a live-in relationship without marriage, love affairs, and even having children without marriage—these are all becoming quite common. When celebrities make such choices, it often becomes news again and again.

Bengaluru-born, multilingual actress Nithya Menen has spoken about relationships, and her comments are going viral. A few months ago, Kannada actress Bhavana openly shared her decision to become pregnant and embrace motherhood without getting married. Many people expressed outrage over this, while others supported her. Nithya Menen has also said there is nothing wrong with such choices—it’s a matter of personal preference.

Some people are questioning the unwritten rule that marriage is necessary to have children. There is also an ongoing debate about whether a person must necessarily want marriage and children. Based on similar themes, the film Kadhalikka Neramillai was released last year, in which Nithya Menen played the lead role. During the film’s release, she gave an interview to the YouTube channel IndiaGlitz Tamil, and a clip from that interview is now going viral again on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

In the interview, she answered rapid-fire questions. When asked whether it is right or wrong to become pregnant before marriage, Nithya said, “Rather than before or after marriage, one could say there is nothing wrong with becoming pregnant without marriage. It’s okay to have a child without getting married. If you want children but not marriage, that’s okay. Today, there are many ways to have children, and many people are choosing them.”

When asked whether she would prefer a married relationship or a life without children, Nithya Menen said, “My choice is a married relationship and a life without children.” This statement is now going viral.

Nithya Menen entered the film industry as a child artist 28 years ago. She made her debut as a lead actress with the Kannada film 7 O’Clock and later went on to act in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She has also won the National Award for Best Actress and has been part of several hit Kannada films.

Originally from Kerala, Nithya Menen’s grandparents had settled in Bengaluru many years ago, and she was born and raised there. She is also known as a singer and has lent her voice to several songs. She has even started her own film production company. At 38, Nithya is still unmarried. She has experienced love and breakups in the past but has said in interviews that she is in no hurry to get married. She revealed that her family had pressured her a lot about marriage. Since childhood, she had wished for a soulmate to share a beautiful life with—but she says she hasn’t found that kind of soulmate yet.

ALSO READ:  Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nithya MenenNithya menen relationshipNithya Menen viral video

RELATED News

Thrash Review: From 34.5 Million Views to 24% Audience Score, Why Netflix’s Shark Disaster Film Is Still Trending Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Crosses ₹1,130 Crore in India, Eyes ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Amid Strong 6th Weekend Growth

Battleground Season 2 Release Date And Streaming Details: Here’s When And Where Fans Can Watch The Live Action

Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Priya Saroj Gets Emotional at Ekana, ‘Miss My Father-In-Law’ After Rinku Singh’s Heroics Seals KKR’s Super Over Win vs LSG

Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Result Update, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

UP School Principal Mamta Mishra Yells ‘Shut up! Get lost!’ at Parents For Buying Books Outside; Issues Clarification Video Later, ‘Umar Par Sawal Uthaye’ | Watch

Jharkhand Shocker: 7-Year-Old Child Dies, 18 Others Hospitalised After Eating ‘Golgappa,’ And ‘Chaat’ In Giridih District; Investigation Underway

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon: Updated Styling, New Features, And Engine Tweaks — Check Launch Timeline And Price

Paytm Share Price Tanks 8% After RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank Licence

Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’
Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’
Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’
Nithya Gets Candid About Relationship, Marriage And Pregnancy, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Having Child Without Marriage’

QUICK LINKS