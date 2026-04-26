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Home > Entertainment News > Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform

Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform

With everything from crime thrillers and spy dramas to romance and sci-fi, May’s OTT lineup offers something for just about every mood. Here’s a closer look at what’s arriving in May 2026.

Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026 (PHOTO: IMDB)
Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026 (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 26, 2026 17:27:30 IST

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Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform

May 2026 brings a diverse slate of fresh releases across genres—from gripping crime thrillers and high-stakes spy dramas to feel-good romances and intriguing sci-fi. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are rolling out some of their most anticipated titles, including the final chapter of Good Omens and a new season of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

For Indian viewers, the much-loved Undekhi gears up for its last showdown, while new originals promise fresh stories and exciting performances. Whether you’re in the mood for edge-of-the-seat drama or something light and engaging, this month’s lineup ensures there’s always something worth adding to your watchlist. With everything from crime thrillers and spy dramas to romance and sci-fi, May’s OTT lineup offers something for just about every mood. Here’s a closer look at what’s arriving this month:

Glory (May 1 – Netflix)

This Hindi boxing drama brings together a strong ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky. The story revolves around the murder of a rising boxing star, which ends up reuniting a fractured family. Pulkit’s character also goes head-to-head with real-life boxer Neeraj Goyat in a revenge-driven narrative created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja.

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Undekhi: The Final Battle (May 1 – SonyLIV)

The gripping Manali-based crime saga reaches its climax in Season 4. The tension within the Atwal family escalates as Papaji, played by Harsh Chhaya, faces off against his adopted son Rinku. Meanwhile, DSP Barun Ghosh continues his pursuit of justice as yet another murder shakes things up.

Citadel Season 2 (May 6 – Amazon Prime Video)

The high-stakes spy thriller returns with Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) taking on a new global threat. With fresh faces joining the cast, the mission this time is bigger—and far more dangerous.

Lukkhe Season 1 (May 8 – Amazon Prime Video)

Set in Chandigarh, this musical drama dives into the intense rivalry between two rappers. It stars Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, and marks the acting debut of rapper KING, blending music, ambition, and personal conflict.

The Punisher: One Last Kill (May 13 – JioHotstar)

Before he appears in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle in this special Marvel presentation. This time, the vigilante attempts to step away from violence—but finds himself pulled back into chaos.

Off Campus Season 1 (May 13 – Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Elle Kennedy’s popular novel The Deal, this college romance explores a fake dating setup between Hannah Wells and hockey star Garrett Graham—only for real feelings to complicate things.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War (May 20 – Amazon Prime Video)

John Krasinski reprises his role as CIA analyst Jack Ryan in this new film. Alongside familiar allies, he takes on a rogue black-ops unit, with Sienna Miller joining the mission as an MI6 officer.

The Boroughs (May 21 – Netflix)

From The Duffer Brothers, this sci-fi series follows a group of retirees who band together to stop a mysterious, otherworldly threat. With a stellar cast, it flips the idea of “retirement” on its head.

Spider-Noir Season 1 (May 27 – Amazon Prime Video)

Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly, aka Spider-Noir, in this 1930s-set live-action series. Playing both a private investigator and a superhero, he protects New York in a darker, noir-inspired take on the Spider-Man universe.

Propeller: One-Way Night Coach (May 29 – Apple TV)

John Travolta steps into the director’s chair with this deeply personal film, adapted from his own children’s novel written for his late son. Featuring a fresh cast, the film premieres at the Cannes Film Festival before its OTT release.

ALSO READ:  Myths vs Facts: Doctor Clears Common Misconceptions Around Malaria Transmission And Prevention

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Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform
Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform
Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform
Citadel Season 2 To Spider-Noir Season 1: Upcoming OTT Releases For May 2026- Check Date, OTT Platform

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