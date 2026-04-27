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Home > World News > White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

Cole Allen, accused in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, allegedly sent an anti-Trump manifesto minutes before the attack. The document outlined targets linked to the administration while sparing FBI Director Kash Patel and detailing “rules of engagement.”

Cole Allen manifesto before White House dinner shooting reveals targets, Trump criticism, and major security lapses. Photos: X.
Cole Allen manifesto before White House dinner shooting reveals targets, Trump criticism, and major security lapses. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 27, 2026 07:48:41 IST

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White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

Cole Allen, the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner allegedly circulated an anti-Trump manifesto to a family member minutes before the attack. According to a report by the New York Post, the document outlined his intent to target officials linked to the administration of US President Donald Trump. In the note, Allen reportedly criticised Trump without mentioning him by name. He also commented on what he described as inadequate security at the hotel venue, noting that he had expected stronger measures in place.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” the gunman, Cole Allen, allegedly wrote. The wording in the manifesto did not explicitly name Trump as the subject of the statement.

Cole Allen Criticies Trump, Without Direct Reference

The manifesto further detailed what Allen described as his “expected rules of engagement.” He wrote, “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

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The reference appeared to point to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Trump and Epstein Allegations of Pedophilia 

The report also noted that Trump has previously faced allegations over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019. Recently released ‘Epstein files’ reportedly mention Trump as having been a guest of Epstein on multiple occasions.

NewsX has not independently verified the contents or authenticity of the alleged manifesto.

Ahead of the dinner, images showing Trump alongside Epstein were projected onto the facade of the Washington Hilton, the venue hosting the event.

A video of the projection circulated on X, with a caption stating, “In honor of White House Correspondents Weekend, this video message highlighting Trump’s relationship with Epstein is being displayed on the side of the building where Trump will attend the dinner.”

It remains unclear whether this incident had any direct connection to the shooting.

Cole Allen Manifesto: Targets and Limitations

According to the New York Post, the manifesto outlined specific targets and limitations. Allen allegedly wrote that all Trump administration officials, excluding Kash Patel, were targets, ranked by seniority.

He added that members of the Secret Service would only be targeted “if necessary,” and suggested they would be “incapacitated non-lethally if possible.”

The document further stated that several groups were not intended targets, including hotel staff, guests, the Capitol Police, and the National Guard.

Allen also reportedly mentioned his choice of ammunition, stating he would use “buckshot rather than slugs” in an effort to minimise casualties.

Cole Allen Describes Security Failures

The suspect also described what he perceived as serious lapses in security at the venue.

“I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he wrote, adding that security personnel appeared focused on protesters and arriving guests.

“Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again,” the manifesto stated.

Journalist Recounts ‘Staggering’ Lapses

Separately, a journalist raised concerns over what he described as “staggering” security failures during the event. He claimed he unknowingly stayed in a hotel room adjacent to the alleged shooter at the Washington Hilton.

The account, published by Hugh Dougherty of The Daily Beast, detailed how he returned to his room after the suspect had been neutralised.

Dougherty wrote that upon reaching the corridor leading to his room, he encountered law enforcement officers blocking access to a nearby room.

“When I walked down the darkened, sinuous corridor to room 10235, one door short of the very end, I was stopped by a polite man in a suit and an earpiece. ‘Sorry, sir, you can’t come through,’” he said.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

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Tags: Cole allendonald trumpKash Patelus newsWhite House dinnerWhite House Dinner ShootingWorld news

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White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

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White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

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White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?
White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?
White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?
White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

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