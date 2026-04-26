WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner experienced panic when Cole Tomas Allen, a 31 year old man from Torrance, California, allegedly fired a gun during the event. The incident has generated security concerns because the event attracts top US political leaders and media figures and celebrity guests. The guests evacuated the building after gunshots pierced the room which caused security forces to initiate their emergency response.

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

The shooters’ actions have led to multiple events that occurred after the incident which now has spread through social media as videos show everything that happened before and after the event. Most of the videos show how people panicked and quickly left the place while one video has become popular because it shows something different. The video shows attendees displaying strange behavior during the time that followed the attack instead of recording gunshots.

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service.” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/N3UTveVNFM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2026









The disputed video shows journalists who allegedly laughed and walked around the area while they took pictures during the evacuation. More controversially, there are a couple of people seen drinking wine and taking photos, seemingly oblivious to the situation. A woman in a black coat walked towards a table to grab two wine bottles before she walked out. The clip has led to online criticism of the reactions of those in attendance and concerns about what some view as poor etiquette after a major security incident.

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