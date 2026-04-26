WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today donald trump Aligarh accident amit shah K Kavitha australia influencer viral video splitsvilla
LIVE TV
Home > World News > WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

A shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner triggered panic after suspect Cole Tomas Allen allegedly opened fire. A viral video later drew backlash, showing attendees allegedly taking wine bottles and behaving casually despite the tense situation.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 26, 2026 11:21:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner experienced panic when Cole Tomas Allen, a 31 year old man from Torrance, California, allegedly fired a gun during the event. The incident has generated security concerns because the event attracts top US political leaders and media figures and celebrity guests. The guests evacuated the building after gunshots pierced the room which caused security forces to initiate their emergency response.

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

The shooters’ actions have led to multiple events that occurred after the incident which now has spread through social media as videos show everything that happened before and after the event. Most of the videos show how people panicked and quickly left the place while one video has become popular because it shows something different. The video shows attendees displaying strange behavior during the time that followed the attack instead of recording gunshots.




The disputed video shows journalists who allegedly laughed and walked around the area while they took pictures during the evacuation. More controversially, there are a couple of people seen drinking wine and taking photos, seemingly oblivious to the situation. A woman in a black coat walked towards a table to grab two wine bottles before she walked out. The clip has led to online criticism of the reactions of those in attendance and concerns about what some view as poor etiquette after a major security incident.

Also Read: ‘Just Want To Go Home’: Erika Kirk Seen Visible Shaken, Breaks Down in Tears After White House Dinner Shooting, Donald Trump Escorted Out | Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: attack on trumpcole thomas allencole tomas allendonald trumpdonald trump newspresident donald trumpTrump assassination attemptTrump latest newstrump shootingwhite housewhite house shooting

RELATED News

Was The Shooter Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Linked To Iran? Trump Responds, Shares Chilling CCTV Footage — Watch Video

Slip Or Prediction? Karoline Leavitt’s Viral ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Statement Ahead Of White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Raises Eyebrows

Who Is Trump’s White House Dinner Shooter? 31-Year-Old California Man Carried Shotgun, Handgun And Knives

Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump? Heavily Armed Man Fires Shots At White House Event – Watch Video

WATCH VIDEO: Photos of Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Projected Onto US Hotel

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Shocking Scenes as Fangirl Forcibly Grabs Abhishek Sharma’s Hand, Sparks Debate Online | WATCH

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Miss Next Match Due to Injury? Rajasthan Royals Coach Breaks Silence

‘Violence Has No Place In Democracy’: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Extends Wishes To US President Trump And First Lady

Dr. Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan Vision Reaches Madhya Pradesh, To Support 1,500 Women

Who Is Ashu Reddy? NRI Files Case Against Bigg Boss-Fame Actress For Cheating Of ₹9 Crore In The Name Of Marriage

NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time

IPL 2026: ‘My New Favourite Player’ — Pat Cummins in Awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Brutal Knock | WATCH

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Today? — Injury Update, H2H Record, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 2.95 Crore, Crosses Rs 1,770 Crore Worldwide Despite Bhooth Bangla Competition

Raghu Rai Cause Of Death: Renowned Photographer Who Captured India’s Soul Dies At 84

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

QUICK LINKS