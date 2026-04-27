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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

Karan Johar attended a recent discussion that revolved around the Hindi film industry and spoke about the growing trend of 'method marketing' in Bollywood.

Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 27, 2026 12:27:46 IST

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Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

Karan Johar has time and again expressed his opinion over various issues in Bollywood. The filmmaker has been vocal on social media and resonates with his followers. KJo has now opened up on the practice of paid publicity in the entertainment industry. Addressing the same, the director and producer said that this needs to stop as it makes difficult to gauge reaction of the audience. While interacting at an event recently, Karan Johar said Bollywood needs to ‘let their work do the talking’ and reduce publicity and marketing.

Hosted by The Week, the filmmaker attended a recent discussion that revolved around the Hindi film industry and spoke about the growing trend of ‘method marketing’ in Bollywood. An attendee referred to Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor’s Param Sundari and Tu Yaa Main, and asked whether the PR-driven trend could become the next big thing in the industry. Responding to this, Karan shared his take on whether such unconventional marketing could gain ground in Bollywood.

Karan Johar Slams Paid Publicity

“I think Bollywood should stop doing PR. It would be much better. They should let their achievements speak for themselves because, unfortunately, all of PR is now ‘paid PR’. So, if you want to say you are looking gorgeous, you just have to pay. If you have to say you are the best actor on planet earth, you have to pay. I think we are in overdrive mode when it comes to PR. So whether they are doing method marketing or not is secondary; they should stop marketing themselves and let their work speak,” he said.

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The filmmaker clarified that his remarks were not aimed at any particular actor, but at the larger trend itself. He went on to add that the rise of paid PR has increasingly blurred the line between genuine audience response and manufactured buzz.

“I don’t mean the people you are talking about. I mean, everyone in general. Publicity and marketing are very important work categories, and they should be treated accordingly. But now, everything is available at a price, and that is something that could be deeply upsetting because then you really can’t gauge what’s connecting and what’s not. Now, you look at everything like, ‘Are people really liking it or have they been paid to like it?’” he mentioned.

Karan Johar’s Double Bonanza

Karan Johar recently announced that his 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is being adapted into a web series. He added that long-form series will feature Gen Z stars. The film starred Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan. The filmmaker also confirmed that his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan would return with Season 9 this year.

Karan Johar On Professional Front

Karan bankrolled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri under his Dharma Productions banner lately. He last wore the director’s hat with in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

In 2026, his production house will bring a slew of projects including Chand Mera Dil, Udta Teer and Naagzilla. While Chand Mera Dil stars Lakshya and Ananya Panday, Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Naagzilla, on the other hand, has Kartik Aaryan headlining the project.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan In Tears At Son Junaid Khan’s Ek Din Ki Mehfil Event, Calls Sai Pallavi ‘The Best Actress’

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Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

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Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

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Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’
Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’
Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’
Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

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