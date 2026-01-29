LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh Accused Of Mimicking 'Chavundi Daiva' Scene From Kantara Chapter 1; FIR Filed For 'Insulting' Coastal Karnataka's Revered Deity

Ranveer Singh Accused Of Mimicking ‘Chavundi Daiva’ Scene From Kantara Chapter 1; FIR Filed For ‘Insulting’ Coastal Karnataka’s Revered Deity

Ranveer Singh faces FIR in Bengaluru for mimicking Chavundi Daiva scene from Kantara Chapter 1, accused of insulting coastal Karnataka deity.

Ranveer Singh faces FIR in Bengaluru for mimicking Chavundi Daiva scene. (Photo: X)
Ranveer Singh faces FIR in Bengaluru for mimicking Chavundi Daiva scene. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 29, 2026 00:46:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranveer Singh Accused Of Mimicking ‘Chavundi Daiva’ Scene From Kantara Chapter 1; FIR Filed For ‘Insulting’ Coastal Karnataka’s Revered Deity

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is facing legal trouble after allegedly mimicking a sacred scene from Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster film Kantara: Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa. An FIR has now been registered against the actor at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.

FIR Filed Over Alleged Insult to Religious Sentiments

According to reports, the FIR was lodged following a court directive, accusing Ranveer Singh of insulting Hindu religious sentiments and disrespecting the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka. The case has been booked under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Methal, who alleged that Ranveer’s act included derogatory remarks and a mocking stage performance, which demeaned the revered Daiva tradition.

What Triggered the Controversy?

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Singh, while praising Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara, referred to Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost” and mimicked a scene where the deity possesses Rishab’s character.

Rishab Shetty was reportedly present in the audience when the act took place. While Ranveer later apologised on Instagram, stating his intention was to “highlight Rishab’s incredible performance,” the act has sparked widespread backlash.

Significance of Chavundi Daiva

Chavundi Daiva is a guardian spirit worshipped in Bhoota Kola rituals and considered a family deity by many in coastal Karnataka. The complainant emphasised that the deity represents justice, protection, and divine feminine energy.

Referring to Chavundi Daiva as a ghost has been described as blasphemous and deeply offensive, with the complaint claiming that the actor’s actions were deliberate, malicious, and capable of outraging religious feelings and disturbing communal harmony.

Legal Proceedings and Court Directives

The private complaint was filed on December 27, 2025, with the Additional Judicial Magistrate Court in Bengaluru. On January 23, 2026, the court directed the High Grounds police to register an FIR under Section 175(3) of the BNS.

The case has since been formally registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302. The matter has now been referred to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru, with the next hearing scheduled for April 8, 2026.

Ranveer Singh’s Apology

Addressing the backlash, Ranveer Singh had earlier posted on Instagram:
“My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:46 AM IST
