Home > Entertainment > Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their 'Pretending' Friendship?

Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their 'Pretending' Friendship?

Sara Ali Khan-Orry feud explodes as the influencer breaks silence, alleges trauma linked to Amrita Singh, and reveals why their friendship ended.

Orry breaks silence on his feud with Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: X)
Orry breaks silence on his feud with Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 28, 2026 22:38:31 IST

Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?

What once appeared to be a close friendship between actor Sara Ali Khan and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has now publicly unraveled.

The influencer has finally broken his silence on the fallout, alleging that Sara’s mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, put him through “trauma”, a claim that has reignited online debate and speculation.

How Rumours of a Fallout First Began

Speculation about trouble between Sara Ali Khan and Orry began circulating after the influencer shared an Instagram Reel titled “3 Worst Names”, where he mentioned the names Sara, Amrita and Palak-without surnames. Many users interpreted the video as a dig at Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. The clip was later deleted, but not before it caught widespread attention.

Shortly after, both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, further fuelling rumours of a fallout.

Orry Confirms He Distanced Himself From Sara and Ibrahim

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Orry confirmed that the rift is real and longstanding. Explaining his decision to unfollow the siblings, he said,

“I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years.”

He added that the unfollowing was not recent, claiming that Sara and Ibrahim “just caught up” later.

‘Pretending to Be Friends Wasn’t Possible’: Orry on the Trauma Claim

Addressing his strained relationship with Sara Ali Khan, Orry made his most serious allegation yet, stating that maintaining the friendship meant ignoring emotional harm.

“Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be okay with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore,” he said.

When asked to elaborate on what he meant by “trauma,” Orry declined to provide further details.

Is Reconciliation Possible?

Despite the public fallout, Orry suggested that the door to reconciliation is not completely closed. According to him, there is only one condition under which he would consider moving on.

“If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future,” he said.

Podcast Controversy: Dig at Ibrahim Ali Khan

The controversy intensified after Orry appeared on Elvish Yadav’s podcast, where he was asked, “Industry main besharam kaun hai?” (Who is shameless in the industry?). Orry responded by naming Ibrahim Ali Khan, adding, “Call him to your podcast.”

The remark sparked fresh backlash on social media.

Orry Takes a Jab at Sara’s Career

Orry also landed in trouble for a viral comment perceived as a dig at Sara Ali Khan’s acting career. In a Reel where he wore a blue mesh top with a printed bra outline, a user commented, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?”

Orry replied,

“Sara Ali Khan’s hits.”

Many online users criticised the remark as unnecessary and mean-spirited. However, Orry defended himself, telling Hindustan Times:

“I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it.”

Social Media Backlash Grows

The comment section across platforms quickly filled with criticism. Several users called Orry’s behaviour “pathetic,” while others questioned why celebrities continue to associate with him. Some even claimed they unfollowed actors linked to Orry in protest.

From Close Friends to Public Fallout

Orry has previously spoken about how his friendship with Sara Ali Khan began through social media interactions and later deepened after they met in New York. However, the bond has clearly soured, with both sides unfollowing each other and the influencer making repeated public remarks.

While the exact nature of the alleged trauma remains unclear, Orry’s statements have made one thing certain: the Sara Ali Khan-Orry friendship is firmly in the past, and what was once projected as camaraderie is now being described as a “pretending” friendship.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 10:38 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?

Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their 'Pretending' Friendship?

Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?
Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?
Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?
Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?

