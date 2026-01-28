Prateek Yadav-Aparna Divorce Buzz: Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother Shares Mushy Pic With Wife Just 10 Days After Split Declaration

Prateek Yadav-Aparna Bisht Divorce New Instagram Pic: Just days after Prateek Yadav publicly blasted his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, calling her “selfish” and “the biggest liar,” he’s switched gears on Instagram.

His latest post? A picture of them hugging, with the words: “All is good.” Out of nowhere, it looks like the couple is patching things up.

Prateek Yadav Shares A New Pic With Wife Aparna Divorce

Prateek didn’t stop there. The caption went on: “Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions.” If you saw Prateek’s posts just ten days ago, this is a huge turnaround.

Back on January 19, Prateek, who’s 38 and the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, unleashed a string of harsh accusations against Aparna.

When Prateek Yadav called Aparna Bisht the ‘Biggest Liar’

Prateek Yadav had earlier called Aparna a “family destroyer” and said she only cared about being famous and powerful.

“Wants to be only famous. Biggest liar that I have seen in my life (I swear to my child). Biggest self-interested person I have ever seen,” he wrote. Later that day, he doubled down: “I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential.”

The posts were so out of character that people started to wonder if someone had hacked his account. He even opened up about his mental health, saying he was in a bad place and Aparna didn’t care. “I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her,” he wrote.

Did Aparna Bisht’s family react to the divorce buzz?

Meanwhile, Aparna and her family kept quiet. No responses, no statements, just silence across the board.

Prateek comes from a complicated political family. His mother is Sadhna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife. His stepbrother, Akhilesh Yadav, leads the Samajwadi Party now and was the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Aparna, for her part, ran for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to Congress’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She switched to the BJP in March 2022, campaigned for them, and recently became vice chairperson of the state’s women’s commission in September 2024.

