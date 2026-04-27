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Home > Education News > Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

The Assam HS Result 2026 for Class 12 is expected to be announced soon on its official website.

Assam Board HS Result 2026
Assam Board HS Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 27, 2026 16:02:48 IST

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Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

The Assam HS Result 2026 will be announced on April 28, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 3.3 lakh Class 12 students who appeared for board exams are now eagerly waiting for the result. The result will be published on the official portals and DigiLocker, giving various options to check the scorecard online.

When will the Assam HS Result 2026 be declared

The Assam HS result will be announced on April 28, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Earlier, there were rumours that the result would be announced on April 27, but authorities denied those.

The Class 12 board exams were held from February 13 to March 17, and the practical exams were conducted earlier in the academic year.

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Where can I check the Assam HS Result 2026

Assam HS Result 2026 can be checked from the official websites, asseb.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in, where the result link will be activated. To avoid traffic, students should have their login credentials handy and use alternate platforms if required. 

How to download Assam HS Result 2026

Candidates can download the Assam result by following the steps below:

  • Go to official website, asseb.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in 
  • Click on Assam Result 2026 link
  • Enter the required credentials and roll number. 
  • Upload the details to view the result 
  • Download and print the scorecard

An online marksheet can be used until the original documents are issued.

How to check Assam HS Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students, too, can download their marksheet from DigiLocker. With DigiLocker, government-sanctioned official documents can be safely stored with you, and you can access them conveniently from anywhere. To download the result from DigiLocker: 

  • Login with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar. 
  • Register if you are a new user
  • Go to the ‘Education’ tab. Select Assam HS Result 2026.
  • Enter necessary details
  • Download your digital marksheet.

This option will be most handy when the result site is facing high traffic. 

Why was there confusion over the Assam HS result date

A fake notice claiming the Assam HS Result will be declared on April 24 was made to circulate widely, but the Assam State School Education Board said that the notice was fake and that students should rely only on official sources of information. Now that the Assam HS result has been confirmed by the Chief Minister, all the confusion over the result date has subsided.

What was last year’s Assam HS performance

The Assam HS Result was declared on April 30 last year, and the overall pass percentage was above 88 per cent. The stream-wise results saw the science stream as the most successful one among all the streams. This year’s result is expected to follow the trend as competition for undergraduate admissions has been increasing over the years. Students should regularly keep an eye on their official websites as well as DigiLocker for result updates and should keep their credentials handy so that they can download their results as soon as they are released.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

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Tags: AHSEC resultAssam Class 12 resultAssam Class 12 result 2026Assam HS resultAssam HS result 2026Assam HS result date 2026

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Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

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Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet
Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet
Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet
Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

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