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Home > Education News > Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the HSC Result 2026 anytime soon.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 27, 2026 15:06:54 IST

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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

The HSC Result 2026 of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is going to be declared soon. The result interface is there in DigiLocker. The only thing that is awaited is the official date and time. Maharashtra Class 12 results will come up on the official websites.

When will Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 be declared

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will be declared within a day or two. Generally, the date and time have not yet been announced officially by the board, but usually, the result is announced at the end of April or the beginning of May.

There can be an official press conference announcing the date and time, and then the link for the result will be activated online.

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Where to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 online

To avoid traffic on a single website, candidates can check their Class 12 results through various websites. This includes the MAHA-SSC Board in hscresult.mahahsscboard. if both of them are official websites.

Digital marksheets will be activated in DigiLocker, which can be alternative in peak hours.

How to download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

  • Open the official website, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
  • Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link
  • Enter required login details
  • Click on Submit and view the result on screen.
  • Download and save on your device

Do keep in mind that the online marksheet is provisional. Original documents will be issued by the school.

What are Maharashtra HSC exam dates 2026

The Maharashtra Class 12 board exams were held from 10 February to 18 March 2026. The practicals, vivas and project work were conducted earlier, from 23 Jan to 9 Feb. This year, 14 lakh wise students appeared for the examination from different streams like science, commerce, art and vocational courses.

What details are mentioned in HSC marksheet

The HSC marksheet contains details like the name of the student, roll no, subject-wise marks, grades and qualifying status. Students are requested to check the marksheet carefully. Any discrepancy should be reported to the school or board authorities immediately.

What is the rechecking and revaluation fee

Students are required to pay an Rs 50 fee per subject for verification of marks and Rs 300 per subject for complete revaluation of the answer sheet. Rechecking and revaluation gives the students a chance to verify their marks if they are not satisfied with the marks obtained. The Maharashtra HSC result 2026 will be published soon. Students are requested to keep login credentials handy and should only depend on official sites.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results. cisce.org: Check Result Update, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

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Tags: HSCHSC result 2026 Maharashtra BoardMaharashtra 12th resultMaharashtra HSC result 2026Maharashtra HSC result date

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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At mahahsscboard.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

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