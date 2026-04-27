ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Result Update, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations will soon declare ICSE and ISC results for 2026; lakhs of students are waiting for the official results. The date and time of the results have not been announced yet, but it is expected that the results will be declared by the end of April/first week of May as usual. Results will be available online for checking through the official portal and other sites. The day of results announcement will be a milestone for the Class 10 and Class 12 students throughout the country.

When will ICSE and ISC Results 2026 be declared

The results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) will be declared soon, and it is predicted that the results will be declared by the end of April/first week of May as usual. Last year results were announced on April 30th, and it is expected to be similar this year as well.

Students are advised to stay tuned for the official announcements and should avoid unofficial sources.

Where to check ICSE and ISC Results 2026 online

Students can check their ICSE results on official sites such as cisce.org and results.cisce.org. After results are announced, the council will open the results link.

Apart from the websites, students can also check the results through DigiLocker and SMS services. These services will minimise the dependence on a single website during high traffic.

How to download ICSE and ISC Results 2026

The process is simple and easy for students to download their results once released: Go to the CISCE’s official website. Tap on the ICSE/ISC result link. Fill in the login credentials. Submit and check the result.

Download and save the marksheet. Students must note that the marksheet is provisional in nature; they must collect the original documents from their respective schools.

What are the ICSE and ISC exam dates 2026

The ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted over a period of time from 17 February to 30 March and the ISC Class 12 examinations from 12 February to 3 April.

Since the exams concluded earlier this month, students have been craving the time and date of the results, as they need to plan their continuation in class 11 and undergraduate courses.

What details are mentioned in ICSE, ISC marksheet

The results will have vital information such as the name of the student, roll number, marks in each subject, grades and the eligibility status. This information is required for admissions, and they need to continue their academic journey.

They need to ensure that all the information mentioned on the marksheet is correct, and if they find any error, they need to approach their respective school or the board.

What post ICSE, ISC Results 2026 announcement

Post the results, the ICSE students will have Class 11 and can choose the stream they want to pursue, such as science, commerce and arts. ISC, on the other hand, will fill out applications for undergraduate courses and entrance exams.

Students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation by paying the relevant fees. Students who do not appear for it will have supplementary and improvement options.

As the date for the announcement of the ICSE and ISC results 2026 approaches, students should have their login details on hand and should rely on official sources for reliable and timely information.

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