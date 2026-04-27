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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2026 admit cards, but several candidates have reported difficulty accessing the document online.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026
NEET UG Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 27, 2026 10:40:30 IST

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2026 admit card, but thousands of candidates are reporting online download issues. The agency has now provided tips and support options in case of technical glitches while downloading the hall ticket. The NEET UG Admit Card is available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, for all the registered candidates. The entrance exam will be held on May 3, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Facing issues downloading NEET UG 2026 admit card

If candidates are facing trouble downloading the NEET Admit Card 2026, they can first try to solve the issue with the help of a few steps. Candidates need to clear cache and cookies from the browser, try incognito mode or private browsing mode or use Chrome or Firefox.

NTA has suggested that they should try again after some time with stable internet.

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The website is under high traffic, which can cause the admit card to take some time to download. Candidates who are facing trouble downloading the admit card can contact the NTA helpline or write to the agency with their application number.

How many students have downloaded their admit cards

As per the official statement, more than 11 lakh candidates have already downloaded the admit card.

This is almost half of the 22.79 lakh students who applied for the exam this year, which shows a high traffic on the website since it was activated.

What documents are required on exam day

Candidates should carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid government photo ID. The acceptable documents are an Aadhaar card, a voter ID, a PAN card or any other ID mentioned in the instructions. Otherwise they won’t be allowed into the exam hall without either of these.

What is the exam pattern for NEET UG 2026

The NEET UG will be conducted through an OMR sheet in pen-and-paper mode. There will be 180 questions with a total of 720 marks.

For every correct answer you get 4 marks, and you lose one mark for every wrong answer. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. 

What happens after the exam

After the test candidates will be allowed to take the question paper home, but the OMR sheet has to be submitted. A provisional answer key and scanned OMR sheets will be released in June, and then results and counselling will follow. Candidates are urged to download the admit card as soon as possible and confirm all the details so as to avoid any last-minute panic.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

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