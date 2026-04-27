Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Rules Theatres With Rs 113 Crore

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has taken charge at the box office, pushing past the Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. Despite receiving mixed reactions from critics, the film has continued to perform strongly, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide within just four days of its release.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ box office collection Day 10

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film wrapped up its first week in theatres with collections exceeding Rs 84 crore. It maintained steady momentum into its second week, earning Rs 5.75 crore on its second Friday, followed by Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday (Day 9).

Now, on Day 10, as per Sacnilk, the film was screened across 9,498 shows nationwide and brought in Rs 12.50 crore. With this, its total India gross collection stands at an estimated Rs 134.98 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 113.40 crore.

Day-wise collection (India net):

Week 1 Collection: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 12.50 crore

Total: Rs 113.40 crore

Worldwide collection of ‘Bhooth Bangla’

On Day 10, the film added Rs 3 crore from overseas markets, taking its total international gross to Rs 44.50 crore. This has pushed its overall worldwide collection to Rs 179.48 crore.

More about ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Helmed by Priyadarshan, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani.

The film also marks the much-loved reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who have previously delivered cult classics like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, and ‘De Dana Dan’. With ‘Bhooth Bangla’, the duo has collaborated again after nearly 16 years. Notably, the film also features the final on-screen appearance of the late Asrani. The movie hit theatres on April 17, 2026, after multiple delays, with paid previews held a day earlier on April 16. It is currently facing competition from Michael and Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’