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Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH

Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH

Rajasthan: A video from Rawatbhata Hospital in Rajasthan has gone viral, showing a 14-year-old girl behaving in a disturbing and unusual manner during her treatment. The girl had been admitted after falling ill, but visuals from the ward have left many shocked.

Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims (Via X)
Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 27, 2026 15:42:06 IST

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Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH

Rajasthan: A video from Rawatbhata Hospital in Rajasthan has gone viral, showing a 14-year-old girl behaving in a disturbing and unusual manner during her treatment. The girl had been admitted after falling ill, but visuals from the ward have left many shocked.

In the clip, she is seen attempting to climb a wall and making strange sounds, which reportedly created fear among others present in the ward at the time.

Video Spreads Rapidly, Raises Questions

As the video circulated widely on social media, it quickly caught public attention. Many users expressed concern over the girl’s condition, while others questioned the circumstances under which the video was recorded inside a hospital.

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The authenticity of the claims surrounding the incident has not been officially confirmed, but the visuals have continued to draw strong reactions online.

Supernatural Claims vs Mental Health Concerns

The footage has sparked a sharp divide in opinion. Some people have labelled it as a case of supernatural activity, while others have pointed out that the behaviour could be linked to a medical or mental health condition.

Experts often caution against jumping to conclusions in such cases, stressing the need for proper medical evaluation instead of speculation.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Shocker: Four Family Members Die After Suspected Food Poisoning Linked To Watermelon Consumption; Investigation Underway | Here’s How To Check If It Is Safe To Eat

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Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH

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Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH

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Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH
Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH
Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH
Rajasthan Viral Video: 14-Year-Old Girl Seen Doing Unusual Behaviour, Attempts To Climb Walls In Rawatbhata Hospital Ward; Netizens Debate Supernatural Claims | WATCH

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