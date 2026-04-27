Mumbai Shocker: Four Family Members Die After Suspected Food Poisoning Linked To Watermelon Consumption; Investigation Underway | Here’s How To Check If It Is Safe To Eat

Mumbai: A tragic incident in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area has left a family devastated after four members died due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Monday. The deceased include a 40-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife, and their two daughters aged 16 and 13.

According to police, nine family members had gathered for dinner at around 10:30 pm on April 25. Relatives left soon after, but later in the night, between 1 am and 1:30 am, the four family members reportedly ate watermelon.

Mumbai: Rapid Deterioration Despite Treatment

By early morning on April 26, between 5:30 am and 6 am, all four began experiencing severe symptoms such as vomiting and loose motions. They were first treated by a local doctor and later shifted to JJ Hospital as their condition worsened.

Despite efforts to save them, the younger daughter died around 10:15 am. The father passed away later that night, followed by the mother and the elder daughter during treatment.

The victims have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13). Preliminary statements suggest the family had eaten biryani before consuming watermelon later in the night.

Here’s How To Check If Watermelon Is Safe To Eat

Before cutting, always inspect the whole watermelon. Avoid ones with cracks, soft spots or any signs of leakage. It’s also important to wash the outer rind properly, as bacteria on the surface can get transferred inside while slicing.

Once cut, the fruit should appear fresh and firm. A sour smell, slimy feel, bubbles, or unusual dark or white patches are signs that it may have gone bad.

Some people use a tissue paper test, where a strong red stain is seen as a sign of artificial colouring. However, this is not a dependable method. Naturally ripe watermelon can also leave a light stain, and the test does not confirm whether the fruit is contaminated.

Storage, Hygiene And Symptoms To Watch

Pre-cut watermelon sold in open or unhygienic places carries a higher risk of contamination. At home, cut pieces should be refrigerated quickly, not left outside for long, and ideally eaten within a day. Using clean knives and chopping boards also helps avoid contamination.

Common symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and weakness. If symptoms are severe or affect multiple people, medical help should be taken without delay.

Investigation Underway, Cause Yet To Be Confirmed

Post-mortem examinations have been conducted, but officials said the exact cause of death will be known only after detailed lab reports are received. An accidental death case has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station.

Police have said that the source of the suspected food poisoning is still unclear and remains under investigation.

Similar Incident Reported In Jharkhand

In a separate case, a 7-year-old child died and 18 others fell ill in Jharkhand’s Giridih district after allegedly consuming contaminated golgappa and chaat from a street vendor. Authorities are probing that incident as well.

Health experts say food poisoning is usually caused by contaminated food or water and can lead to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea and stomach pain. Officials continue to advise caution when it comes to food hygiene and safety.

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