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Home > Regionals News > Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

Bhubaneswar grocer 67, arrested for raping MBA student in rented room; allegedly offered free groceries monthly to keep her quiet.

Bhubaneswar grocer 67, arrested for raping MBA student in rented room. (Photo: AI)
Bhubaneswar grocer 67, arrested for raping MBA student in rented room. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 27, 2026 14:45:47 IST

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Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

A shocking incident from Bhubaneswar has brought to light the safety of women in rented accommodation. The case has aroused fears among women about staying in rented houses after a 67-year-old owner of a grocery shop was arrested for allegedly raping an MBA student in her rented house. As per the police, the second-year student from Chhattisgarh was lodged alone in her rented house, and the accused came to her rented house on Friday night with the groceries she had asked for. With a pretext of delivering groceries, he allegedly entered the house where the survivor was staying and did the act. In a bizarre turn, the accused allegedly tried to silence the survivor even after the crime was committed by threatening her and offering her free groceries every month. The case was reported to the police by the victim after she confided her roommate. How did the accused enter the victim’s house?

The accused, as per the police, was a known shop owner who had earlier supplied groceries to the survivor. The victim had approached the accused for groceries on the day of the incident, and he allegedly used the same to visit her rented house. At that time, her roommate was out of the house, so the survivor was alone in her rented house. The police have stated that the accused allegedly locked the door and committed the offence inside the house. The survivor approached her landlord and roommate after the incident, and the issue was reported to the police.

What action has been taken by police so far?

The police registered a case under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Info Valley police station following the complaint. The accused was arrested after collection of prima facie evidence in the form of CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence. The police said the survivor’s statement was taken before a magistrate and she also underwent medical examination amid the investigation. The accused was remanded in judicial custody after his plea for bail was rejected. Police said investigation is in progress to ascertain the entire sequence of events and background of the accused.

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How did the survivor file a complaint in the case?

The survivor didn’t approach authorities immediately. She told her roommate about the incident. Her roommate, with the help of the landlord, lodged a complaint. Police said an FIR was registered the next day and prompt action was taken based on prima facie evidence. Investigators said they are ensuring due care in handling cases due to mental and physical trauma suffered by survivors.

What does crime data suggest about women’s safety in Odisha?

The case has once again brought the issue of women’s safety in Odisha to the forefront, especially in urban and semi-urban locations. Official crime statistics reveal a steep increase in crimes against women in the state in recent years. More than 37,000 cases of molestation, kidnapping and cruelty were registered in the state between 2024 and 2025. YouTube and other news reports have shown a surge in the number of cases being registered in Bhubaneswar itself, with 139% more crimes being registered in 2025 alone. Crimes such as rape, abduction and violence in domestic relations are still the most common offences being reported. Safety experts have noted that such cases reveal the need for better policing, surveillance and safeguards in rental housing and hostels.

What does this case mean ahead?

The Bhubaneswar incident has brought to the fore the issue of shared housing and the safety of students living away from home. The police are expected to continue with the investigation and monitor such incidents more closely ahead.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Conceals Body In Cement-Filled Box, Files Missing Complaint Himself To Mislead Police; Handwritten Note Recovered

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Tags: Bhubaneswar crimeBhubaneswar hostel crimeBhubaneswar hostel shockerBhubaneswar newshome-hero-pos-11MBA student rape caseodishaOdisha crime news

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Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

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Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

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Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her
Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her
Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her
Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

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