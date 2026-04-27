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Home > World News > Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025

Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025

Texas: A 24-year-old Indian national, Atharva Vyas, has been arrested in Texas after a violent incident involving a woman and her three-year-old daughter. The attack took place at a public park in San Antonio, where the accused allegedly targeted the two without any known connection.

Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025 (Via X)
Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025 (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 27, 2026 12:17:32 IST

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Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025

Texas: A 24-year-old Indian national, Atharva Vyas, has been arrested in Texas after a violent incident involving a woman and her 3-year-old daughter. The attack took place at a public park in San Antonio, where the accused allegedly targeted the two without any known connection.

According to reports, the woman was assaulted first, causing her to lose balance and drop her child. The toddler was then attacked and suffered serious facial injuries, including bite wounds that led to the loss of teeth.

Bystanders Intervene, Police Take Accused Into Custody

Witnesses at the park quickly stepped in and managed to restrain the accused until police arrived. Authorities later confirmed that the child and her mother were given medical care, while the accused was taken into custody and charged with multiple offences, including assault and causing injury to a child.

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Officials said the motive behind the attack is still unclear, and investigations are ongoing to determine what led to the incident.

Visa Revoked Earlier, Immigration Action Underway

Furthermore, the investigations revealed that Vyas had entered the United States on a student visa in 2023. However, his visa was revoked in 2025 following a prior criminal case, after which he continued to stay in the country unlawfully.

Authorities have also initiated immigration proceedings, and he is expected to face further action after the criminal case concludes. The case has raised fresh concerns over background checks and monitoring of individuals with prior offences.

ALSO READ: Iran’s 3 Big Proposals To Donald Trump: End War, Reopen Strait of Hormuz – But Big Nuclear Demand May Derail The Deal

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Tags: Atharva VyasAtharva Vyas Texas casehome-hero-pos-5Indian man arrested in TexasIndian national crime in USIndian student visa revoked USASan Antonio crime newsTexas park attack newstoddler bitten in park incidentwoman and toddler attacked Texas

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Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025

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Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025
Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025
Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025
Who Is Atharva Vyas? 24-Year-Old Indian Man Arrested In Texas After Attacking A Woman And Biting Her Toddler; His Student Visa Was Revoked In 2025

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