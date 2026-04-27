Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon: Updated Styling, New Features, And Engine Tweaks — Check Launch Timeline And Price

Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up for launch for the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift in India soon. The compact SUV has been undergoing road tests several times, and recent spy shots suggest final-stage testing underway. Maruti Suzuki Brezza entered into second generation in 2022 is now gearing up for a facelift as it progresses through its lifecycle, with updates expected across design, features, and possibly mechanical components.

However, the overall silhouette of the SUV will remain identical; the upcoming variant is expected to roll out noticeable revisions to its styling and equipment. In recent spy shots, the rear profile of the upcoming facelift has been spotted. It will feature a redesign front bumper and a refreshed grille. Similar cosmetic tweaks are expected at the rear as well. Instead of growing trends of connected tail lamps across new SUVs, the upcoming facelift is not expected to adopt this design element.

Maruti Suzuki Interior and Cabin

In terms of interior and cabin, the general layout of the upcoming facelift SUV is expected to stay similar. However, the company is expected to introduce small updates to freshen up the interior. These updates could consist of a redesigned centre console, new upholstery, and updated trim elements. The spy images also indicate a massive touchscreen infotainment system than the current model.

In terms of equipment, the SUV is likely to offer features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, wireless charging and a premium sound system.

Other features which are likely to continue include a heads-up display, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a single-pane electric sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Engine and Powertrain

In terms of powertrain and engine, the facelift could bring minor suspension tweaks aimed at enhancing ride comfort and handling. One recent test mule was seen with a 6-speed manual gearbox, suggesting the company may introduce an additional gear compared to the current setup. This change is likely intended to enhance gear ratios for smoother highway cruising.

Some media reports also suggest that the facelift may feature a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx making its way to the Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launc h Timeline and Price

The company has not officially announced the facelift variant, its launch and price range yet. But the experts claim that the facelift variant may arrive in the late 2027, and it is expected to arrive at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.90 lakh and can go up to Rs 14 lakhs.

Maruti Suzuki Discontinues Ignis

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued its popular budget friendly car the Ignis in India. This decision comes after a decline in sales and low demand. The car comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh. The Ignis was sold via NEXA premium retailer network. The media reports suggest that the company is gearing up for a new small SUV which will rival Tata Punch and possibly replace the Ignis in the near term.