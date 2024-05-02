Renowned Tamil Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away At 72

The Tamil music industry mourned the loss of veteran playback singer Uma Ramanan, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 72. Known for her soulful renditions and long-standing association with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, Uma Ramanan’s death has left a void in the hearts of many music lovers and fans.

Uma Ramanan’s musical journey began with her debut song “Poongathave Thal Thiravai” in the 1980 film ‘Nizhalgal’, which quickly became a hit and paved the way for her successful career in playback singing. Over the years, she collaborated with renowned composers such as MS Viswanathan, T Rajender, Deva, Sirpi, Vidyasagar, Mani Sharma, and notably, Ilaiyaraaja, with whom she delivered several memorable songs that resonate with Tamil cinema enthusiasts to this day.

Her husband and singer, AV Ramanan, confirmed her demise and expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Uma Ramanan’s contributions to the Tamil music industry were widely appreciated, and her passing has led to an outpouring of condolences from celebrities, colleagues, and fans on social media.

Uma Ramanan’s legacy is not just limited to her melodious voice but also her dedication to the art of music. Despite battling ill health in recent months, she continued to inspire through her songs, leaving behind a rich musical heritage that will be cherished by generations to come.

As per her husband’s request, Uma Ramanan’s funeral was a private affair, and the media respected the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Her husband fondly remembered her as his chief and prayed for her soul to rest in peace, highlighting the deep bond they shared both personally and professionally.

The loss of Uma Ramanan is felt deeply across the music industry, marking the end of an era for Tamil playback singing while also celebrating her contributions and the timeless melodies she gifted to Tamil cinema.