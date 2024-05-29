Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Criticizes Bollywood's Silence On The Palestinian Issue

Amidst growing criticism directed at Hollywood celebrities for their perceived silence on the Palestinian crisis, actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has raised a pertinent question regarding the response, or lack thereof, from Bollywood personalities towards Israel’s aggression in Gaza.

In a thought-provoking Instagram story, Khattak expressed her concern over the conspicuous silence of Bollywood celebrities amidst the ongoing turmoil. She drew attention to the close ties between Pakistan and India, emphasizing how Pakistani artists often express admiration for their Bollywood counterparts in interviews. However, Khattak lamented the absence of any vocal condemnation from Bollywood figures regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza, highlighting the stark contrast between the eagerness of Pakistani artists to collaborate with Bollywood and the silence of Indian celebrities on significant humanitarian issues.

Calling for a reevaluation of the idolization of Bollywood celebrities and the culture of showering them with praise and birthday wishes, Khattak underscored the Indian government’s ban on Pakistani artists from working in India. She pointed out the irony of this situation, where Pakistani artists face restrictions while Bollywood remains largely silent on pressing global issues.

Khattak urged her audience to shift their focus away from seeking validation from Bollywood or any external entity, emphasizing the need to concentrate on honing their craft and creating meaningful artistic endeavors.

These remarks by Khattak come at a critical juncture, following alarming reports from Gaza’s health ministry revealing the staggering death toll of nearly 36,000 Palestinians as a result of Israel’s offensive. Despite the deteriorating humanitarian situation, Bollywood’s prominent figures have largely refrained from using their platforms to speak out.

While a handful of Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, and Reem Sameer Shaikh, have taken a stand and spoken up about the plight of Palestinians, their efforts appear to be the exception rather than the norm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @celebrities4palestine

Sonam Kapoor was among the first A-list Bollywood celebrities to share pro-Palestine content on her Instagram story back in October 2023. Priyanka Chopra, as a UNICEF ambassador, also used her platform to shed light on the impact of Israeli aggression on children.

Similarly, Swara Bhaskar and Reem Sameer Shaikh have lent their voices to the cause, condemning the violence in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reem Sameer Shaikh (@reem_sameer8)

However, beyond these instances, there has been a noticeable dearth of engagement from other prominent Bollywood personalities regarding the ongoing atrocities faced by Palestinians.

As public scrutiny intensifies and calls for accountability grow louder, Bollywood finds itself under increasing pressure to break its silence and actively advocate for peace and justice in the region.

