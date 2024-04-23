Shahid Kapoor Loses His Cool at Paps, Tells Them to 'Behave' | Watch

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and versatility as a performer. He has starred in popular films such as ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Haider’, proving his mettle. The star recently had an unpleasant interaction with the paps.

Shahid Kapoor Hits Out at the Paps

Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted on a dinner date with wife Mira and this created a great deal of buzz among the paps. Several photographers tried to click their photos and even asked them to pose together.

The ‘Rangoon’ actor, however, refused to entertain them. He also gave them a stern warning and told them to behave themselves. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Here is the clip

Shahid married Mira in 2015 and the two have been together since. They have often garnered attention with their adorable public appearances.

Busy Time for Shahid Kapoor

Shahid, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He impressed fans with his work in ‘Farzi’. Created by Raj and DK, it centered on a con artist’s rise to fame and eventual downfall. The cast included Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon. Shahid was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which marked his first collaboration with Kriti Sanon. The rom-com emerged as a commercial success and received rave reviews.

Shahid is currently working on ‘Deva’, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is billed as a high-octane actioner and features ‘Shasha’ in the role of a daring cop. The cast includes Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait. The film is being directed by Rosshan Andrews from a script by Bobby and Sanjay. It is set to hit screens on October 11.