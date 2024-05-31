'Splitsvilla X5’: Youtuber Adit Minocha Calls Urvashi Rautela “My Real Ex”

‘The Splitsvilla X5- Ex-Squeeze Me Please’ is the latest ongoing season of the dating reality show. It is synonymous with love, friendship, challenges, betrayals, and drama.’

The ‘Ex-Isle’ concept’ is a new addition to the show. As part of it, the contestant’s exes are brought back to reveal how their past relationships ended.

Miss Asian Supermodel 2011 winner, the most beautiful and glamorous Urvashi Rautela was recently invited as a judge on Splitsvilla X5 for the ‘Entertainment Challenge’. She was dressed in a red shimmery dress and heels to go with it. The grand entrance shocked YouTuber Adit Minocha. Similarly, the other contestants were mesmerized by her presence.

‘What Is The Adit Minocha And Urvashi Rautela Controversy?’

In a recent promotional video, Adit is heard saying “My real ex has now arrived”.

He added that there is a lot of history between them.

“Urvashi and I go way back, no one can beat this history” he said. Adit also continued to pray for Urvashi to not recognize him, which might result in a wrong judgment. To fuel the fire, co-host Tanuj added ‘Urvashi, Adit is a huge fan of you’ although the actress couldn’t recognize the contestant.

Now this captivating video caught attention with viewers sharing their theories and opinions about the two. In case you did not know, the 25-year-old YouTuber made a roast video, which specifically targeted Urvashi. In response to it, the actress and her team sent a legal notice to Adit.

Additionally, the team also dropped a comment in the video “You know UR, if you were truly a responsible Indian citizen, you would never make such videos about Urvashi, who has brought so much pride to India. Come on, guy, stop being such a loser and stop earning money by trolling her. She has achieved a lot at such a young age, while you have done nothing, shame on you”.

Adit Minocha is a YouTube content creator and social media personality who frequently makes videos reacting to cringe-worthy videos with his friends and family. He has more than 4,40,000 subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel.

One of his most popular videos is “Girls Answer ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ Questions Guys Are Too Afraid to Ask” which has 1 million views. In November 2023, Adit posted a new video on his Instagram handle featuring Urvashi Rautela kissing the World Cup and humorously claimed that India didn’t win the trophy because of Urvashi’s actions. This added a new layer to their feud.

Meanwhile, Urvashi is busy with her upcoming project, a Bollywood movie JNU- Jahangir National University. It is set to release on June 21.

