Suhana Khan's Heartwarming Post Celebrating KKR's 12-Year Jinx Break Will Warm Your Heart

In a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a significant victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs, marking an end to their 12-year wait for a win on the hosts’ turf. The match witnessed an exceptional performance by Venkatesh Iyer, whose resilient half-century, along with stellar bowling efforts, contributed to KKR’s triumph.

Suhana Khan, daughter of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, expressed her joy on Instagram following the team’s remarkable win. Despite her father’s absence due to a past ban imposed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Suhana showed unwavering support for KKR as they secured the victory at Wankhede Stadium.

Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the hero for KKR, rescuing the team from a challenging position of 57/5 with his courageous innings of 70 runs off 52 balls. His crucial contribution enabled KKR to post a modest total of 169 runs. The bowling duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy further tilted the game in KKR’s favor by claiming four wickets each, restricting MI to 145 runs.

Despite a valiant effort by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored impressively alongside Tim David, MI fell short of the target set by KKR. Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc’s notable performances with the ball ensured KKR’s victory, as they dismissed the MI batting lineup efficiently.

Suhana Khan’s celebratory post on Instagram, featuring the scoreboard displaying KKR’s win, garnered widespread attention on social media, reflecting the excitement among fans following KKR’s triumph.

With this victory, KKR solidified their position in the IPL 2024 points table, while MI faced a setback with their eighth loss in eleven matches. The match showcased a thrilling contest between two formidable teams, with KKR emerging victorious and leaving a lasting impact on the tournament.