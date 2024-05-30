Sunny Deol Gets Accused Of Cheating, Extortion, And Forgery By This Producer: We Gave Him ₹1 Crore In Advance, But Instead…

Film producer Sorav Gupta of Sundawn Entertainment Pvt Ltd has made serious allegations against actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol, accusing him of cheating, extortion, and forgery. In a recent press conference, Gupta, who transitioned from real estate development to film production, claimed that Sunny Deol accepted advance payments to star in a film in 2016 but never fulfilled his commitment, especially after the success of his recent film, Gadar 2.

Speaking to a leading publication Gupta explained that he had signed a deal with Deol in 2016, agreeing to pay him ₹4 crore to star in his film. “We gave him ₹1 crore in advance, but instead of starting my film, he chose to shoot for Poster Boys (2017). He kept requesting more money, and now ₹2.55 crore is with Sunny ji. He also pressured me into paying another director, booking Filmistaan studio, and hiring an executive producer,” Gupta revealed.

Gupta further accused Deol of forging a 2023 agreement with his company. “When we examined the agreement, we found that he had altered a page, increasing his fee from ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore and raising the profit share to ₹2 crore,” he stated.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, known for films like Janwar (1999) and Andaaz (2003), supported Sorav Gupta in the same press conference, alleging that he too had faced similar issues with Sunny Deol. “Sunny Deol acquired the rights to my movie Ajay (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance was never settled,” Darshan claimed. He added, “Later, Sunny asked me to work on another project with him, urging, ‘Have faith in me, help me out,’ and got me to pay him again.”

An industry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, mentioned that Deol has a reputation for dishonoring commitments with several producers after signing agreements. “He has been known as a troublemaker for years. Sunny gave a bound script of a film called Ram Janmbhumi to a producer, who then built a huge set in Mumbai. Sunny had signed the film for ₹5 crore but later refused to come to the sets and demanded a fee of ₹25 crore after delivering a blockbuster (Gadar 2, 2023).”

Gupta has filed a police complaint against Deol. “The police issued Deol a notice on April 30. His office responded with a letter stating he was out of town on the day he was supposed to appear,” Gupta shared. Sunny Deol, has, so far, not commented on the situation.

