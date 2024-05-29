‘Sooseki’: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Are Lost in Love in Breezy New Song From ‘Pushpa 2’

Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of ‘Pushpa 2’, one of the biggest films of his career. The actioner has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features the mass hero in an intense new avatar. Here is the latest update about the film. On Wednesday, May 29, the makers unveiled its second single to pique the curiosity of fans. Titled ‘Sooseki’, the number celebrates the lead pair’s relationship.

‘Pushpa 2’ Second Single Out: ‘Sooseki’ is is a Treat for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Fans

‘Puspha 2’, featuring Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, is one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the films. Makers had earlier unveiled its first single amid fanfare. Now, the team has shared its second single. Titled ‘Sooseki’, the melodious romantic song captures the essence of Srivalli’s relationship with her ‘Saami’. She describes him as feisty yet caring. The video captures the fun the team had while working on the song.

‘Sooseki’ is sung by Shreya Ghosal and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

All About ‘Pushpa 2’

‘Pushpa 2’ is an action drama that centres on a labourer/lorry driver who locks horns with dangerous foes to emerge as a prominent smuggler. Going by its teaser and first glimpse, it is expected to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. Rashmika had some time ago hinted at this and suggested that it would feature more intense conflicts. She also said that her character will have “more responsibilities” in the sequel as she is now a married woman.

The film is being directed by Sukumar, who previously collaborated with Allu Arjun for ‘Aarya’ and ‘Aarya 2’. The actioner features Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Anasuya. Devi Sri Prasad has composed its soundtrack.

‘Pushpa 2’ is set to open in theatres on August 15.

