Jr NTR Pays Tribute to Sr NTR, His Legendary Grandfather, on 101st Birth Anniversary | Watch

Jr NTR is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following because of his powerful performances, gripping screen presence and bindass nature. On Tuesday, May 28, Tarak visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay tribute to his legendary grandfather and Indian matinee idol Sr NTR on his 101st birth anniversary.

Jr NTR Pays Tribute to Sr NTR on Birth Anniversary

Sr NTR was inarguably one of Telugu cinema’s biggest mass hero’s in the ‘Golden Age’. He enthralled audiences with his performances in films such as ‘Daana Veera Soora Karna’, ‘Karnan’, and ‘Bobbili Puli’. Additionally, he founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and redefined the tenets of politics. On Tuesday, May 28, fans remembered ‘Annagaru’ on his 101st birth anniversary. Jr NTR visited the NTR Ghat on this special occasion to pay tribute to the patriarch of the Nandamuri family. He was joined by Kalyan Ram.

Here is a video of the ‘RRR’ star at the NTR Ghat.

Jr NTR is Sr NTR’s grandson. Tarak’s father Harikrishna, Annagaru’s son, too was a noted actor and politician. Balakrishna, the star of cult films such as ‘Simha’ and ‘Narasimha Naidu’, is his uncle.

Busy Time For Jr NTR

Jr NTR, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will next be seen in ‘Devara’. It is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her South debut.

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. ‘Devara’ is backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to hit screens on October 10. The buzz is that it may clash with Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’, which is expected to hit screens around the same time. ‘Devara’ will open in theatres on October 10. Jr NTR also has ‘War 2’, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, and a film with Prashanth Neel in his kitty.

