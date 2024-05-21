I Am Enjoying The Shoot Of 'Devara' As Everyone Is So Passionate About Filmmaking, Says Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most popular young stars. The actress has found a foothold in the industry because of her sincere performances and striking screen presence. The 27-year-old will soon be seen with Jr NTR in ‘Devara’, one of the biggest films of the year, The action drama marks her South debut and maiden collaboration with the ‘Young Tiger’. It has become the talk of the town with its intense posters and pulsating first single. Janhvi has now shared an update about ‘Devara’.

Janhvi Kapoor Shares an Update About ‘Devara’

On Monday, May 21, Janhvi kapoor attended the press conference of her upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ in New Delhi and interacted with the media. The conversation soon drifted towards ‘Devara’, her maiden Telugu film. The actress said that she is enjoying the experience of working on the actioner.

“I am really enjoying the shoot of Devara. There is a passion in everything on the sets. The team is passionate about the storytelling and the filmmaking,” she said.

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the mass audience. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. This is his second Telugu film after the Prabhas-led ‘Adipurush’.

‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to hit screens on October 10. The buzz is that it may clash with Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’, which is expected to release in theatres around the same time.

Busy Time for Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi kapoor, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release on ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The film revolves around a failed cricketer (Rajkummar Rao) who marries a doctor and then helps her pursue a career in cricket. It is slated to hit screens on May 31.

Post this, Janhvi will be seen in Ulajh. The film, slated to open in theatres in July, features her as an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer who learns a shocking truth while on an assignment. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ star also has a film with Ram Charan in her kitty.

