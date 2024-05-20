Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Tarak’s Film With Prashanth Neel to Go on Floors in August

Jr NTR will soon be teaming up with Prashanth Neel for a high-profile film, being referred to as ‘NTR 31’. The flick has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features the ‘Young Tiger’ in a fierce new avatar. On Monday, May 20, the makers of the film announced that it is set to go on floors in a few months for now

Jr NTR Gears Up To Begin Work on ‘NTR 31’

Jr NTR turned 41 on Monday, May 20, and this created a buzz in the industry. On this special occasion, the makers of ‘NTR 31’ announced that the film will go on floors in August. The film will be directed by Prashanth Neel, who is currently finishing the script.

“Happy Birthday to the ‘MAN OF MASSES’ @tarak9999 ❤‍🔥 -Team #NTRNeel Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project 🔥 #HappyBirthdayNTR #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial,” read the post

Interestingly, the buzz is that ‘NTR 31’ will be titled ‘Dragon’. The makers reportedly acquired the rights to it from Karan Johar. The Bollywood filmmaker had originally registered the title for ‘Brahmastra’ but did not use it.

Busy Time for Jr NTR

Jr NTR, meanwhile is going through a busy phase on the work front.He will next be seen in ‘Devara’. It is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her South debut.

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to hit screens on October 10. The buzz is that it may clash with Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’, which is expected to hit screens around the same time. ‘Devara’ will open in theatres on October 10.

Jr NTR also has ‘War 2’, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, in his kitty.

