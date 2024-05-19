'Fear Song': Jr NTR, Anirudh Ravichander Come Together for Pulsating First Single From 'Devara'

Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of ‘Devara’, one of the biggest films of his illustrious career. The biggie, slated to hit screens on October 10, has become the talk of the town as it features him in a new avatar. Here is some big news for those looking forward to the film. Its first single, titled ‘Fear’, is out and it is a treat for his fans

All Hail……All Hail…🔥🔥 The waves have come in full force to celebrate the Lord of Fear in all his glory ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#FearSong out now!https://t.co/6obeyD6hbF An @anirudhofficial Musical 🎶#Devara #DevaraFirstSingle

Man of Masses @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva — Devara (@DevaraMovie) May 19, 2024

More to follow…

Show Full Article