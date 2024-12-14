Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming family picture with herself posing along with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

The Kapoor family came together on December 14 to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor. Amidst the glitz and glamour of the grand event, Neetu Kapoor had an emotional moment as she expressed how much she misses her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on this special occasion.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming family picture with herself posing along with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. In her caption, she wrote, “Missed you, Kapoor Saab,” along with the red heart emoji and the hashtag #RishiKapoor.

In the picture, Ranbir was seen looking smart in black bandhgala sherwani along with a moustache. Alia Bhatt was stunningly beautiful, as she wore a white floral saree while holding hands of her grandmother Neetu lovingly. Riddhima and Neetu are both sporting salwar kameez for a picture-perfect family moment, which is just warm and together.

Organized by RK Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and the National Film Archive of India, the event was titled Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. Taking place from December 13-15, the celebrations involved the screenings of Raj Kapoor’s legendary films across 135 locations in 40 cities.

Bollywood’s who’s who were seen attending the event, with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Kartik Aaryan, Genelia D’Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh being spotted. Film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Bhatt also joined in the tribute to salute Raj Kapoor’s unmatched stature in Indian cinema.

Neetu Kapoor’s personal tribute was a poignant addition, giving the evening an emotional depth because it highlighted the personal legacy of the Kapoor family.

