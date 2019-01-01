Entertainment

Erica Fernandes photos

Erica Fernandes raises fashion quotient in her latest Instagram photo!

Rakesh Roshan cancer

Roshan family clicks a happy picture as Rakesh Roshan walks out of hospital after surgery

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra latest photos, priyanka chopra carribean photos, priyanka chopra latest instagram photos, priyanka chopra nick jonas latest videos,

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas honeymoon photos: 10 photos that prove the couple is inseparable

Karan Johar, stop being a mute spectator

Koffee with Karan is back in the controversies and how! Known to brew the coffee with celebrity gossips and revelations, the show has stooped a new low with its latest....

Nick Jonas shares video of wife Priyanka Chopra swinging in a yellow bikini, watch!

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been twirling down the world and giving us the honeymoon vibes. First, the duo chilled in the cold Swiss Alps and now they....

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Koffee with Karan episode gets deleted after the controversy

Hardik Pandya Koffee With Karan 6 controversy:  Karan Johar's chat shows Koffee With Karan has always been popular for striking controversies. Shifting the controversy league from Bollywood to sports now,....

nafisa ali, nafisa ali cancer

Nafisa Ali shares picture after chemotherapy, says praying to get well soon

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this inspiring picture sharing the details of her third chemotherapy session. In November 2018, the actor broke out....

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirahua, Hero Varrdiala, Alt Balaji, Mahesh Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Sanjay Pandey, Mahesh Pandey Production, happy birthday Amrapali Dubey, Amrapali Dubey birthday

Amrapali Dubey shares first poster of Bhojpuri web series Hero Varrdiwala

Hero Varrdiwala poster: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news with her fan following. Well, the stunning lady who never misses an....

Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya, 2011 video, KL Rahul, Koffee with Karan viral video

After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh gets panned for his indecent remarks in this viral Koffee With Karan video

Koffee with Karan 6 is back in the buzz but not for the right reasons. After drawing flak over Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's indecent remarks on women....

Rakul Preet photos

Rakul Preet Singh looks like a perfect boss girl on magazine cover

Telegu actor Rakul Preet is emerging as one of the most popular and loved south Indian actresses. Having done movies in Hindi, Kannada, Telegu and Tamil industry too, the diva....

Anjana Singh, Anjana Singh photos, Anjana Singh movies, Anjana Singh songs, Amrapali Dubey, Amrapali Dubey photos, Amrapali Dubey movies, Amrapali Dubey songs, Amrapali Dubey birthday, happy birthday Amrapali Dubey

Anjana Singh wishes happy birthday to Beta co-star Amrapali Dubey, see photo

Anjana Singh hot photos: Khiladi actor Anjana Singh who began her acting career in 2010 with Ek Aur Faulad, took to her official Instagram handle to wish magical birthday to Bhojpuri....

Neha Kakkar posing with Sonu Nigam is a treat for all music lovers!

Neha Kakkar and Sonu Nigam are two of the most prominent and famous singers of the music industry who receive immense love from the fans. Enjoying a massive fan following,....

Shama Sikander, Shama Sikander photos, Shama Sikander hot photos, Shama Sikander sexy photos, Shama Sikander bold photoshoot, Shama Sikander Instagram, Shama Sikander Instagram photos, Shama Sikander bikini photos, Shama Sikander monokini photos

Shama Sikander stuns in a monokini in this bold photoshoot!

When it comes to soaring temperatures, who can do it better than Bollywood diva Shama Sikander. Be it turning heads with her bold avatar on the big screen or making....

Urvashi Rautela Sexy Video, urvashi rautela hot video, urvashi rautela hot photo, urvashi rautela selfi photo, urvashi rautela photoshoot, urvashi rautela latest photo, urvashi rautela hot sexy photo, Urvashi Rautela sexy video, Urvashi Rautela semi nude photo

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her perfect dance moves in this video, watch

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is a charmer and her Instagram profile is jampacked with posts substantiating the fact. Although the beauty failed to found her niche in the Bollywood, her....

Nirahua Chala London songs, Choye Choye, Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey Choye Choye, Dinesh Lal Yadav Choye Choye, happy birthday amrapali dubey

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav's Choye Choye from Nirahua Chalal London crosses 2 million views

Amrapali Dubey hot videos: After back to back hits of Amrapali Dubey, she is now all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London starring....

Kajal Raghwani's throwback photo will kickstart your weekend

Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani who has been a part of many hit movies with the leading actors is also emerging as a social media sensation. The hot and happening photos....

Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal selfie, Sanju, Kamli, Uri: The Surgical Strikes

Kamli and Sanju reunite! Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor are breaking the Internet with this chocolaty selfie!

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal gave us one of the most loved and memorable bromances of 2018 in the film Sanju as Sanju and Kamli. Considered as one....

Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in Paris will make your day! See photos

One of the cutest star kids, Taimur Ali Khan is a muse to paparazzi and that we all know! From waving innocently to the pap or correcting his name, Taimur....

Simmba, Simmba box office collection, Rani Chatterjee, Rani Chatterjee hot videos, Rani Chatterjee sexy videos, Rani Chatterjee instagram, Anjana Singh,Anjana Singh hot video, Anjana Singh sexy video, Anjana Singh movies, Anjana Singh songs, Anjana Singh instagram, chotki thakurayin

Simmba: Rani Chatterjee twins with Chotki Thakurayin co-star Anjana Singh for a movie date

Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is on cloud nine these days. The stunning lady is well aware of the fact that her audience simply loves and praises....

Petta, Petta box office collections Day 1, Petta box office Day 1, Petta box office, Rajinikanth

Petta box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth-starrer receives a massive opening

Rajinikanth is back on the cinema screens and how! After taking the box office by storm with his latest release 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth's latest release Petta released on....

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Dutt

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi receive Jaadu Ki Jhappi from Sanjay Dutt, the photos will melt your heart

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt recently visited Hyderabad and while he was there, he met Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The photos of the meeting are surfacing on the internet....

The Accidental Prime Minister celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates, The Accidental Prime Minister, The Accidental Prime Minister trailer, The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection, The Accidental Prime Minister cast, The Accidental Prime Minister songs, The Accidental Prime Minister teaser, The Accidental Prime Minister reviews, The Accidental Prime Minister prediction, The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection live updated day 1, Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna

The Accidental Prime Minister celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates

The Accidental Prime Minister celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is finally in theatres....

Uri: The Surgical Strikes, Uri review, Uri movie review, Uri film review, Uri celebrity reaction, Uri audience reaction, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam

Uri movie review, celebrity and audience reaction LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal-starrer receives a thumbs-up

Uri movie review, celebrity and audience reaction LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen and how. After delivering some of the most memorable performances in....

Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone instagram, Sunny Leone photos, Sunny Leone pics, Sunny Leone hot photos, Sunny Leone sexy photos, Sunny Leone movies, Sunny Leone songs

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood's baby doll wants you to caption her latest Instagram post

Sunny Leone photos: She is hot, she is beautiful, she is talented and more than that, she is cute. The gorgeous lady who came to limelight after making her Indian....

The Accidental Prime Minister celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates, The Accidental Prime Minister, The Accidental Prime Minister trailer, The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection, The Accidental Prime Minister cast, The Accidental Prime Minister songs, The Accidental Prime Minister teaser, The Accidental Prime Minister reviews, The Accidental Prime Minister prediction, The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection live updated day 1, Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna

The Accidental Prime Minister review: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna steal the show with their stellar performances

After facing several ups and downs and its own share of controversies, The Accidental Prime Minister starring Bollywood actor Anupam Kher as former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Akshaye....

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya videos, Divyanka Tripathi instagram, yeh hai mohabbtein, yeh hai mohabbatein episodes

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares first glimpse of upcoming Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode, watch video

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram videos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to updating her fans with personal....

Monalisa, Monalisa photos, Monalisa sexy photos, Monalisa hot photos, Antara Biswas, Antara Biswas photos, Monalisa Instagram, Niyati Fatnani, Niyati Fatnani Instagram

Monalisa wishes happy birthday to Nazar co-star Niyati Fatnani on Instagram, see photos

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: The stunning Bhojpuri sensation who won millions of heart with her sultry dance moves in the regional film industry, took to her official Instagram....

Sapna Choudhary, Sapna Choudhary photos, Sapna Choudhary instagram, Sapna Choudhary hot photos, Sapna Choudhary sexy photos, Sapna Choudhary pics, Sapna Choudhary movies, Sapna Choudhary instagram photos

Sapna Choudhary's alluring Instagram photos with Snapchat filters is unmissable

Sapna Choudhary hot photos: The stunning Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to sultry dance moves and beautiful photos.....

happy birthday Amrapali Dubey, Amrapali Dubey birthday, Amrapali Dubey songs, Amrapali Dubey dance videos, Amrapali Dubey videos, Amrapali Dubey

Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: 5 times Nirahua Hindustani actor impressed us with her sensuous dance moves

Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: The Nirahua Hindustani 3 star Amrapali Dubey is the heart and soul of the Bhojpuri film industry. The stunning diva who began her acting career 2014....

happy birthday Amrapali Dubey, Amrapali Dubey birthday, Amrapali Dubey movies, Amrapali Dubey photos, Amrapali Dubey videos, Amrapali Dubey instagram, Amrapali Dubey songs

Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: 10 beautiful photos of Nirahua Hindustani actor

Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey turns 32 today i.e. January 11! The regional film industry is definitely blessed with one of the finest actors in Amrapali Dubey who....

Aamrapali Dubey birthday, Aamrapali Dubey, Aamrapali Dubey hot photos, Amrapali Dubey sexy photos, Aamrapali Dubey video song 2018, Amrapali Dubey dinesh lal yadav hot photos,Amrapali Dubey images, Amrapali Dubey wallpapers, Amrapali Dubey sexy wallpapers, amrapali dubey khesari lal yadav song, khesari lal yadav amrapali dubey ga gana, khesari lal yadav amrapali dubey, khesari lal yadav amrapali dubey gana, khesari lal yadav amrapali dubey ki film, khesari lal yadav amrapali dubey stage show, Aamrapali Dubey instagram, Amrapali Dubey latest movies, Amrapali Dubey movies online, Aamrapali Dubey pictures, Aamrapali Dubey hd pictures, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh, amrapali dubey dinesh lal yadav movies, amrapali dubey nirahua songs, Dinesh lal yadav, Dinesh lal yadav movies, Dinesh lal yadav songs, Dinesh lal yadav Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua, aamrapali dubey, aamrapali dubey, hot photos, aamrapali dubey videos, Doodh Ka Karz movie, Doodh Ka Karz bhojpuri movie, Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh

Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey starrer song Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh from the movie Doodh Ka Karz crosses 1 million views, see video

Doodh Ka Karz movie will mark as the first movie where all the three big superstars of the Bhojpuri industry- Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Amrapali Dubey are....

Aamrapali Dubey birthday, Aamrapali Dubey, Aamrapali Dubey hot photos, Amrapali Dubey sexy photos, Amrapali Dubey age, Amrapali Dubey song, Amrapali Dubey twitter, Aamrapali Dubey video song 2018, Amrapali Dubey dinesh lal yadav hot photos,Amrapali Dubey images, Amrapali Dubey wallpapers, Amrapali Dubey sexy wallpapers, amrapali dubey song, amrapali dubey ga gana, amrapali dubey, amrapali dubey gana, amrapali dubey ki film, amrapali dubey stage show,Aamrapali Dubey instagram, Amrapali Dubey latets movies, Amrapali Dubey movies online, Aamrapali Dubey pictures, Aamrapali Dubey hd pictures, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Border, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, amrapali dubey dinesh lal yadav movies, amrapali dubey nirahua songs, Dinesh lal yadav, Dinesh lal yadav movies, Dinesh lal yadav songs, Dinesh lal yadav Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua, aamrapali dubey, aamrapali dubey, hot photos, aamrapali dubey, videos

Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: Dinesh Lal Yadav wishes wishes his BFF with an adorable post

Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: One of the most adored jodis of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have made a mark in the industry with their sizzling....

Aamrapali Dubey birthday, Aamrapali Dubey, Aamrapali Dubey hot photos, Amrapali Dubey sexy photos, Amrapali Dubey age, Amrapali Dubey song, Amrapali Dubey twitter, Aamrapali Dubey video song 2018, Amrapali Dubey dinesh lal yadav hot photos,Amrapali Dubey images, Amrapali Dubey wallpapers, Amrapali Dubey sexy wallpapers, amrapali dubey song, amrapali dubey ga gana, amrapali dubey, amrapali dubey gana, amrapali dubey ki film, amrapali dubey stage show,Aamrapali Dubey instagram, Amrapali Dubey latets movies, Amrapali Dubey movies online, Aamrapali Dubey pictures, Aamrapali Dubey hd pictures, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Border, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke

Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: Here are the Top 10 Bhojpuri movies of the star on her birthday

Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey has once again taken Instagram by storm with her drop dead gorgeous looks, sexy....

most popular

New Delhi, Congress, Xi Jinping, Rahul Gandhi , BRICS , China , Doklam , Sikkim , Hamburg , Germany, Siliguri corridor, national news, breaking news, top news, latest news

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's 'silence' on China issue

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party, LJP, JDU, RJD, NDA, CBI raids, benami properties

Raids on Lalu have nothing to do with NDA government: Ram Vilas Paswan

PM Modi, PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, China, India, BRICS, SCO summit, terrorism, Doklam, Sikkim, Hamburg, Germany, BRICS Xiamen Summit,

PM Modi, President Xi Jinping come face to face in Hamburg

Arun Jaitley, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court, DDCA, AAP, BJP, defamation case, defamation suit, New Delhi

After Arvind Kejriwal files application, Delhi High Court summons Arun Jaitley

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition, London, graphene

Smartphone app could detect fake products, soon

Delhi, Seemapuri, Dilshad Colony, Fire broke out, 4 died, house fire

4 die in Delhi house fire

videos

Bengaluru, Karnataka government, incessant rains, Karnataka, Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah, health officials, hospital built on lake

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj, Tamil movie, Pizza, Meyaadha Maan, Jigarthanda, National Award, Bobby Simha, Vijay, Mersal, 5-year journey in Kollywood, Kollywood, Mercury, Rathan Kumar, Vaibhav Reddy, Vivek Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Induja

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.