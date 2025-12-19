LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

Vir Das’ comic spy thriller Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos promises chaos, satire, and nostalgia. The trailer blends desi humor with global spy spoof while sparking massive buzz over Imran Khan’s long-awaited big-screen comeback after a decade.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Ignites Buzz, Marks Imran Khan’s Big Comeback (Pc: X)
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Ignites Buzz, Marks Imran Khan’s Big Comeback (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 19, 2025 15:20:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

The trailer for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has been officially released, which means that the fans of unconventional and irreverent Indian films are no longer waiting. The trailer has already made social media go crazy. Directed by and starring Emmy-winner Vir Das, this Aamir Khan-produced comic thriller is going to be a wild mix-up of “desi” ways and international spy work.

You Might Be Interested In

The trailer first shows us Happy Patel, a stupid but striving detective, losing and then winning the complicating factors of his ambitions and on the other side Gold, his new territory, Goa, which is the messiest to work in. The film’s bright visuals and sharp, satirical humor seem to restore the cult energy that characterized urban modern comedies more than ten years ago.

Imran Khan Nostalgic Renaissance

The trailer not only confirmed the long-rumored Imran Khan’s comeback but also marked the actor’s return to the big screen after a ten-year break. The digital world was buzzing with excitement as the trailer revealed the comeback of Imran Khan, who was often called the “chocolate boy” of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na fame. Besides, he was seen reuniting with his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das and producer Aamir Khan, which made the fans very happy.



Though the specific role is still kept under wraps using a quirky, unrecognizable avatar the very presence of Imran has moved the discussion from a typical movie launch to a significant cultural event. The reunion is a nostalgic homecoming for the

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos  Director Debut

As star-studded appearances go, the film is not only a wrongful selection of Vir Das as a director but also a great showcase of his change from a global stand-up giant to a cutting-edge filmmaker. It is pointed out in the trailer that there is an aesthetic that is very different, with Vir wearing a Bob Dylan-inspired wig and a concept that turns upside down the widespread “India is not for beginners” meme.

Das thought that by picking the bilingual comedy-drama format, he could actually provide the world with a new insight into the spy genre, intertwining extreme chaos with pure love. The movie, along with the top-notch cast comprising Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, and Sharib Hashmi, is set to become the ultimate “laughter riot” when it is released on January 16, 2026.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Crosses Rs 700 Cr, Suffers Lowest Earnings Yet Amid Avatar: Fire And Ash Release

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 3:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Happy Patel Khatarnak JasoosImran Khanvir das

RELATED News

Bharti Singh Vs Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Who Is Richer? Inside The Power Couple’s Net Worth Face-Off Showdown Revealed

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Nick Jonas And Brothers Vibe To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Track; Fans Cheer, Call Him ‘National Jiju’, Watch Viral Video

Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit Reigns Supreme in JioHotstar’s Chilling Psychological Thriller That Gets Under Your Skin

‘Didn’t Die of Natural Causes’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims, Slams Priya Sachdev Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Property War

LATEST NEWS

From Putin’s Welcome To Ram Mandir Dhwajrohan: PM Modi Dominates India’s Most-Liked X Posts

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

What Is The Green Card Lottery Program Trump Has Suspended Which Allowed Brown Shooting Suspect Enter US? And, Will The Move Affect Indians? Explained

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Meets Premanand Maharaj, Days After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spiritual Meet

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

China’s Economy In Trouble: Investment Falls, Retail Sales Hit Post-COVID Low As Property Crisis Deepens

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Perfect Hair Starts Here: Ditch the Guesswork, Find Your Routine

BCCI To Announce India’s T20 World Cup Squad, New Zealand T20I Series Team On Saturday

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’
Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’
Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’
Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

QUICK LINKS