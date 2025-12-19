‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Crosses Rs 700 Cr, Suffers Lowest Earnings Yet Amid Avatar: Fire And Ash Release

The espionage thriller of Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar, has immutable lore in the history of cinema, as it has finished a second week with a huge ₹702 crore worldwide gross, breaking all previous records. The release of James Cameron’s sci-fi monster Avatar: Fire and Ash, though projected to have a huge impact, did not affect the film with stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna at all; it showed the longest and strongest fight ever.

On day 14, the movie reported its lowest day earnings of about ₹23 crores in India net, a dip that was very natural as it surrendered its premium IMAX and 4D screens to the Hollywood newcomer. But this “dip” is still higher than the opening days of most top 2025 films, thus reinforcing the film’s claim to being an authentic cultural phenomenon.

Strategic Dominance and Week 2 Benchmark

The spy thriller’s second-week trajectory has been nothing short of a miracle, surpassing its opening week numbers, a rarity in contemporary Bollywood. The first week contributed a remarkable ₹207.25 crore, while the second week climbed even higher, netting an estimated ₹253 crore in India only. This momentum enabled Dhurandhar to surpass the second-week records of enormous hits like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and even the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The film has consistently been proving its worth by maintaining double-digit earnings through the weekdays, the reasons being the gripping narrative of the 26/11 aftermath and the powerful performances of Singh and Khanna, which have fallen on the ears of the people very well.

Global Reach and Future Projections

Moreover, the international reach of the movie is just as impressive, with its foreign earnings already past ₹150 crores, which positions it as the second-best Bollywood grosser of the year in overseas markets.

Theater grosses have now reached ₹552 crores, thus culminating the total India net getting closer to the coveted ₹500 crores club. The Avatar franchise will undoubtedly be the strongest competitor and eventually lead to fewer screenings in metropolitan multiplexes, but experts in the trade anticipate that high demand in single-screen theaters in Northern India will carry the movie through to the Christmas period.

The sequel, which is confirmed for March 2026, has already placed the Dhurandhar brand in such a way that it is now on its way to reaching the ₹1,000 crore global milestone in the next few weeks.

