Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Comedian Bharti Singh has welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on Thursday, December 19, marking a joyful new chapter in their lives as they expand their family.

Source close to Bharti revealed that the popular comedian was shooting on the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3 when she went into labour. She was promptly rushed to the hospital, where she later delivered a baby boy. Both Bharti and her newborn are reported to be healthy and in good condition.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcomes Second Child

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second child. The couple is already parents to their three-year-old son, Lakshya, fondly called Gola. Throughout her pregnancy, Bharti kept fans updated through her vlog, where she also shared an adorable moment of Gola choosing a nickname, Kaju, for his younger brother.

Bharti Singh Work- Pregnancy Balance

Bharti Singh has been working throughout her second pregnancy, much like she did during her first. The actress recently shared that while she prefers staying active professionally, her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been against her working during the final months of pregnancy, prioritizing her health and well-being.

Bharti Singh on Difficulty in Conceiving

Bharti Singh had often spoken candidly about the challenges she faced while trying to conceive, shedding light on a deeply personal phase of her life. She revealed that losing weight and adopting a healthier diet helped her conceive naturally. The comedian has revealed that the journey to motherhood was not easy and involved emotional stress, patience, and medical guidance.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Pregnancy Announcement

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 with the caption “We are pregnant again,” featuring photos from a family vacation in Switzerland.