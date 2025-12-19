LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Comedian Bharti Singh has welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on Thursday, December 19, marking a joyful new chapter in their lives as they expand their family. Throughout her pregnancy, Bharti kept fans updated through her vlog, where she also shared an adorable moment of Gola choosing a nickname, Kaju, for his younger brother.

Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy.
Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 19, 2025 13:13:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Comedian Bharti Singh has welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on Thursday, December 19, marking a joyful new chapter in their lives as they expand their family. 

You Might Be Interested In

Source close to Bharti revealed that the popular comedian was shooting on the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3 when she went into labour. She was promptly rushed to the hospital, where she later delivered a baby boy. Both Bharti and her newborn are reported to be healthy and in good condition. 

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcomes Second Child 

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second child. The couple is already parents to their three-year-old son, Lakshya, fondly called Gola. Throughout her pregnancy, Bharti kept fans updated through her vlog, where she also shared an adorable moment of Gola choosing a nickname, Kaju, for his younger brother. 

Bharti Singh Work- Pregnancy Balance

Bharti Singh has been working throughout her second pregnancy, much like she did during her first. The actress recently shared that while she prefers staying active professionally, her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been against her working during the final months of pregnancy, prioritizing her health and well-being. 

Bharti Singh on Difficulty in Conceiving 

Bharti Singh had often spoken candidly about the challenges she faced while trying to conceive, shedding light on a deeply personal phase of her life. She revealed that losing weight and adopting a healthier diet helped her conceive naturally. The comedian has revealed that the journey to motherhood was not easy and involved emotional stress, patience, and medical guidance. 

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Pregnancy Announcement

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 with the caption “We are pregnant again,” featuring photos from a family vacation in Switzerland.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 12:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bharti Singhbharti singh Haarsh Limbachiyaabharti singh husbandBharti Singh second childBharti Singh welcomes baby boyHaarsh LimbachiyaaHaarsh Limbachiyaa bharti singh welcome second childhome-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit Reigns Supreme in JioHotstar’s Chilling Psychological Thriller That Gets Under Your Skin

‘Didn’t Die of Natural Causes’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims, Slams Priya Sachdev Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Property War

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ X Reviews: James Cameron’s Epic Stuns Visually, Divides Fans Over Repetitive, Predictable Story Plot

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Crosses Rs 700 Cr, Suffers Lowest Earnings Yet Amid Avatar: Fire And Ash Release

Sara Arjun Viral Video Controversy: What Did Rakesh Bedi Say About ‘Kissing’ Her?

LATEST NEWS

Google Pixel Update: Users Surprised By Hotfix Update After Android 16 QPR2 Update

Why Was Epstein Obsessed With Lolita? New Photos From His Estate Show Quotes From The Book Handwritten On Women Bodies

How to Nail the Perfect South Indian Saree Look

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

From Maths Teacher To Multi-Millionaire: How Jeffrey Epstein Amassed $600 Million Net Worth, Bought Two Private Islands Despite Being A Convicted Sex Offender

Bangladesh Lynching: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das’ Body Tied To A Tree, Set On Fire Over Blasphemy Allegations

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo to Be Held at Sarsana, Surat

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy
Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy
Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy
Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

QUICK LINKS