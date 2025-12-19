LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

The triumph clearly demonstrates the prowess of India in youth cricket and also marks one more move towards the victory in the Asia Cup at the continental level. India will be playing against the winner of the other semifinal in the final with their eyes on the trophy and it is hoped that their good spell in junior international cricket will go on.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 19, 2025 18:39:16 IST

The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai witnessed the mesmerizing semifinal match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 in which India U19 team handed their opponents Sri Lanka U19 a brilliant and unbeatable show. The Indian team won the toss and elected to bowl, the bowlers right away accepted the challenge and restricted the Sri Lankan batsmen. The Lankans could get just 138 runs at the cost of 8 wickets in 20 overs as India’s well disciplined bowling line up did not let any batsman dominate the proceedings.The bowlers adhered to a strict line and length throughout and this resulted in regular wicket taking thereby keeping the opposition under pressure all throughout their innings. 

Ind U19 vs SL U19 Match Highlights

India’s batsmen were quite confident and determined while chasing a small total right from the start. Key players Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi were the backbone of India’s chase, mixing up the aggression with the smart shot selection against the Sri Lankan bowlers. The partnerships they built gave the team a strong base and the middle order ensured that no hiccups occurred as India steadily moved closer to the winning target. The young Indian team completed the run chase with overs to spare, showcasing their ability to stay calm and their attacking skills even under pressure. 

IND vs PAK in Finals Of U19 Asia Cup 2025

The triumph clearly demonstrates the prowess of India in youth cricket and also marks one more move towards the victory in the Asia Cup at the continental level. India will be playing against the winner of the other semifinal in the final with their eyes on the trophy and it is hoped that their good spell in junior international cricket will go on. The contribution of both the bat and ball shows the availability of a lot of talents in the Indian U19 team, and the player like Suryavanshi is still drawing the spotlight for his match winning skills in important occasions throughout the tournament.

Also Read: IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 6:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
