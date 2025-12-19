LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: The fifth T20 series between India and South Africa is a mix of high voltage cricket with both teams having powerful hitters and diversified bowling. The scenario created by form, conditions, and momentum will yield a very tight and disputed series. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST and Toss at 6:30 PM IST.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 19, 2025 17:49:22 IST

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: The T20I series of India vs South Africa has been a spectacular display of cricket with a lot of ups and downs experienced by both the sides, ranging from the highly disciplined batting of India to the very aggressive moments of South African fast bowlers, and the last T20I is surely going to be the most thrilling finale.

IND vs SA 5th T20I Match in Ahmedabad

India is in a better position, but the next team that will step on the ground in Ahmedabad will carry a huge burden of the audience’s expectation to deliver an excellent performance in the night match, and the home supporters will ask for no less than a series winning performance from their side. Hence, the combination of a large audience, a thrilling atmosphere, and high match intensity is probably the main reason why this fixture will be one of the most eagerly awaited ones in the winter cricket season in India.

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live 

On December 19, 2025, the last T20 International match will be held between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting at 7:00 PM IST and the toss taking place around 6:30 PM IST. At present, India has won two matches and lost one in the five match series which makes this battle a decisive one since the Indian team would want to take the series while the South African team would want to redeem themselves and thus finish with a tie. The vast outfield and excellent pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium are suited for a high scoring match and it is believed that both sides will have their best players in the squad.

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live

The match will be aired live on TV by Star Sports Network which is the main channel for the fans in India. The network is also providing extensive coverage such as pre match analysis and commentary. The JioHotstar app and website will also have live streaming for the viewers with an active subscription who can enjoy the whole match on the go either on mobile, tablet, or desktop device. This digital coverage usually starts to be available just before the toss, meaning that the fans are able to hear the experts’ opinions, know what the teams’ situations are, and even get excited about the noise before the first ball is actually bowled.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 5:38 PM IST
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

