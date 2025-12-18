LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

IND vs SA 5th T20I Match Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: The meteorological report is extremely positive and continues to assure that the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad is still happening as planned. It foresees no fog and just bright clouds. However, fans are nonetheless still doubtful because of the T20I abolition in Lucknow, but the atmosphere in the stadium is indicating that the series’ last game will not be affected by the weather at all.

IND vs SA 5th T20: Check Ahmedabad Weather Report (Image Credit: ANI)
IND vs SA 5th T20: Check Ahmedabad Weather Report (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 18, 2025 14:03:02 IST

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad: With the 5th T20I match between India and South Africa drawing near in Ahmedabad, the heavy fog has put a question mark on its possible interference or even cancellation, particularly when the last encounter in Lucknow was annulled due to lack of visibility and thick fog. The weather has been a major factor in the five match series and the fourth T20I in particular has proved to be a letdown for both teams and fans who wanted to watch some cricket, but the weather didn’t allow it. 

Ahmedabad Weather Report For IND vs SA 5th T20

On the other hand, the weather forecast for the match day in Ahmedabad is not predicting any foggy situations which may result in the match getting cancelled. The newest predictions state that the weather would be either clear or mostly sunny all day and even at night, and there would not be heavy fog near the beginning time of the match on that day. The temperatures in the evening will be very nice with clear skies, therefore, there will not be any visibility issues as it would be the case in the winter cities of the north. The ups and downs of the weather have always played a major role in determining the fate of cricket matches in the subcontinent, and more specifically for the first T20I in India, it has already been a rollercoaster ride.

IND vs SA 5th T20I

Despite the good prognosis, winter conditions in India may still surprise, and fans, bearing in mind the latest happenings, are right to be cautious. The cancellation in Lucknow sparked a lively debate about the choice of venues for international cricket in regions prone to winter fog, leading to complaints from fans and politicians making comments about planning and air quality. Although Ahmedabad is usually more privileged in terms of visibility in December, fans will be very attentive to the updates just before the match. If the weather stays good, the series decider will not be affected by the weather, thus allowing both teams equally to fight for the series victory.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 1:05 PM IST
Tags: Ahmedabad T20I updatesAhmedabad weather forecastIND vs SA 5th T20ind vs sa ahmedabad weatherIndia vs SA live scoreIndia vs South Africa T20I 2025

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report
Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report
Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report
Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

QUICK LINKS