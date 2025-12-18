LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Is India vs South Africa Next T20I Match? Check For Venue, Timings And Predicted Playing XI

The last T20I of the series which is the 5th match will be played between India and South Africa at 7 PM IST. As India lead the series, both teams are likely to play their strongest line ups for a thrilling match.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published: December 18, 2025 10:26:16 IST

On December 17, 2025, India and South Africa were going to hold their 4th T20 International. This game was going be the fourth in the series of five matches and is therefore fixed for that date. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, was to host the match, which was to start at 7:00 PM IST with the toss taking place approximately half an hour before that. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to extremely heavy fog and very poor air quality conditions, resulting in no play and consequently no result being declared. Both teams, however, will now turn their attention to the 5th and final match of the series.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match, Timings and Venue

It has been a fan friendly schedule across India for the T20I series and it has been planned with prime evening slots to suit the fans and television audience. The Lucknow match was to start at 7:00 PM IST about 1:30 PM GMT and it was supposed to be in different cities like Cuttack, New Chandigarh, and Dharamsala early in the tour. The Lucknow ground has a good batting wicket but the winter fog was a party pooper this time. The 5th T20I, which could be the next real on field contest, is slated for 19 December 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, again starting in the evening.

Predicted Playing XIs Of India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match

Strong probable XIs had been named by both sides before the Lucknow game was called off. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh India’s projection was to contain all the necessary batting firepower and proper spin and pace options. South Africa’s predicted XI was Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, and Ottneil Baartman a way to meet India’s power with a solid lineup.

Also Read: BCCI Under Fire After India Vs South Africa 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Dense Lucknow Smog, Rajeev Shukla Spotted Frustrated On Field

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 10:26 AM IST
