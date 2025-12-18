BCCI Under Fire After India Vs South Africa 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Dense Lucknow Smog, Rajeev Shukla Spotted Frustrated On Field

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came under sharp scrutiny on Wednesday after the fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa was called off due to poor visibility caused by dense smog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The abandonment of the important match raised serious questions over the scheduling of international matches in northern India during peak winter, particularly as this was already the third game of the series hosted in the region. The second T20I had been played in New Chandigarh, followed by the third in Dharamsala.

The match was scheduled to begin at 7 pm, with the toss slated for 6:30 pm. However, deteriorating visibility forced officials to delay proceedings. Umpires carried out the first inspection 20 minutes after the scheduled toss time, with the process stretching into the night. Nearly six inspections were conducted before the match was finally called off at 9:30 pm.

Hazardous Air Quality Sparks Fan Backlash

As the delays continued, frustration grew among fans, both inside the stadium and online. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos of smog-covered Lucknow, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the hazardous range above 400 throughout the evening.

The conditions also raised concerns about player health. Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a surgical mask during the team’s first warm-up session. After the second delay, players abandoned their warm-ups altogether and returned to the dressing rooms.

By 9 pm, the sizeable crowd that had turned up despite the cold conditions began to thin out as uncertainty over the start of play persisted.

BCCI Office-Bearer Rajeev Shukla Seen During On-Field Inspection

During one of the visibility inspections, BCCI vice-president and long-time Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association figure Rajeev Shukla was seen walking towards the centre of the ground, where umpires were conducting their assessment. Shukla appeared visibly vexed while speaking with match officials as the situation remained unresolved.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was left stunned by the conditions at the Lucknow venue.

“I’ve never played at a ground this cold, so I did find it quite challenging,” Chakravarthy said.

BCCI Questioned Over Planning and Lack of Contingency

The Lucknow washout intensified scrutiny of the BCCI’s operational planning. On match day, the AQI in Dharamsala was in the ‘poor’ category, while the second T20I in New Chandigarh had been played under ‘severe’ air quality conditions.

These repeated issues raised questions about whether historical weather data for north Indian cities had been adequately considered while finalising the schedule. Critics also pointed to the absence of contingency measures, such as afternoon start times, which could have ensured at least some play for ticket-paying spectators.

Alternative Scheduling Options

One option available to the BCCI, critics argued, was to swap venues with the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 11. That series is set to be played largely across western and southern India, where air quality conditions are generally more stable during winter.

The venues for the New Zealand series include Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. Guwahati is the only venue located in the northeastern region of the country.

Shashi Tharoor Slams Decision to Host Match in Lucknow

The prolonged delay and eventual abandonment of the match drew reactions beyond the cricketing community. Senior Congress leader and avid cricket follower Shashi Tharoor expressed his frustration on social media, criticising both the air quality in Lucknow and the decision to host an international fixture under such conditions.

Taking to X, Tharoor highlighted the plight of fans and questioned the BCCI’s venue selection.

“Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow. But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket. They should’ve scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where AQI is about 68 right now!” he wrote.

