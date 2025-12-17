LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

It is usually the case that umpires and match referees of India vs south Africa take the good visibility as a prerequisite for their fair play and broadcasting standards, but the conditions continued to worsen and made it impossible to continue.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 17, 2025 21:31:04 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

The much anticipated India versus South Africa 4th T20I match which was to be held in Lucknow was unfortunately canceled because of very bad visibility due to thick fog and smog that the city experienced on Wednesday night. The air pollution was so high that the fog enveloping the city could not be seen in some places and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was more than 200, which means the air was ‘poor’ in parts and this was also affecting the conditions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium quite a lot. The continuous smoke not only endangered the health of the players and fans but also made it impossible for the umpires to do their job during the fading light, resulting in the officials quitting the game even before it could start properly. 

India vs South Africa 4th T20I

The match’s cancellation was a disappointment to both teams and their fans, as India was leading in the five-match series 2-1 and had the option to seal the series in Lucknow. The supporters who went to the stadium and those who watched at home were all very upset, the thick fog being stronger than their expectation of a fair fight. This incident showed that air pollution and fog are environmental factors that can directly impact major sports events in northern India and that winter months have to be very careful with scheduling and preparedness of such games in the future.

Lucknow AQI

The city of Lucknow was covered by a thick layer of fog since the early hours of the day, causing the visibility to go down to only 30 meters in some parts and making it a very hazardous situation all over the city and very difficult for people to see far distances quite clearly. The occurrence of such weather patterns is typical for the northern part of India in winter, as the cold air which traps the pollutants close to the surface and the moist air are the main factors that contribute to the production of thick layers of smog. Very soon after the forecasts that promised the getting of brighter skies later in the day, the fog continued to hang around till nightfall and forced the authorities to put safety first.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 9:31 PM IST
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Fog

