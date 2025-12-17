LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump latest viral news latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier in the day issued orange and yellow alerts for a number of districts in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, warning about very dense and dense fog, which created more doubts about the match being played without long stoppages.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 17, 2025 20:34:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Smog and fog completely disrupted the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening. The visibility at Ekana Cricket Stadium was reduced to a great extent because of this phenomenon.

How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI For India vs South Africa 4th T20I?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in parts of Lucknow went beyond the 200 limit, which is ‘poor’ or worse, and the thick haze that has been hanging around during the day was a typical northern Indian winter phenomenon affecting health and sightlines. Poor air quality and heavy fog seriously obstructed match preparations, and the officials had to delay the toss and change the times for checking whether the situation would become suitable for playing.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Toss Updates

Officials and broadcasters expressed their concerns regarding the toss and the match authorities decided for a pitch and ground inspection at 7:30 PM IST to the weather with the fog still there. The thick fog was such that the players could not see the ball in the air, and also it was unfair for them, mainly when the light was fading. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier in the day issued orange and yellow alerts for a number of districts in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, warning about very dense and dense fog, which created more doubts about the match being played without long stoppages.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates

The two teams, despite the weather problems, were already in the same place, India trying to make the series lead in the five match competition. The Indians were 2-1 ahead before the match, and the selectors wanted to have the best players on the field, though vice captain Shubman Gill was not available because of an injury. As the night went on, visibility was still a big concern, and the fans were very nervous as the officials at 7:30 PM IST examined the conditions again and decided if the game could start or if more delays were in store again. The situation highlighted that winter fog and poor air quality in the northern part of India during this season can have a negative impact on the major sports events.

Also Read: Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 8:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aqi in lucknowaqi lucknowIndia vs South Africa 4th T20I Live UpdatesIndia vs South Africa 4th T20I lucknowlucknow aqilucknow weather

RELATED News

‘Why Are You Asking The Umpire?’ Rohit Sharma Recalls Losing His Temper During Heated Exchange With Steve Smith, Here’s What Virat Kohli Did

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

From Yuzvendra Chahal To Ravichandran Ashwin: List of IPL’s All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers | Check Full List

From Regionals To Riches: Domestic Talent Dominates Discussions At IPL 2026 Auction

LATEST NEWS

Pornhub Data Breach: This Hacking Group Is Demanding Ransom From Premium Users Of Sex Site

Pornhub Suffers Massive Data Breach: Should The Adult Site’s Members Be Worried?

Pornhub Data Breach: Is It Safe To Watch Porn On This Adult Site Now?

A month after announcing 14,000 layoffs, Amazon goes for biggest job cuts in Luxembourg, calls it a ‘routine process’

PM Modi Hails Ethiopia Visit As ‘Truly Memorable’, Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

Warner Bros Discovery Rejects Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid As Netflix Moves Forward For Takeover: What We Know

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

What Are ELVs Or End-Of-Life Vehicles And How Can You Save Up To Rs 90000 While Scrapping Your Old Vehicles

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

QUICK LINKS