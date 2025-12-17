India vs South Africa 4th T20I: How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI? Check Here For More Details

Smog and fog completely disrupted the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening. The visibility at Ekana Cricket Stadium was reduced to a great extent because of this phenomenon.

How Bad Is Lucknow’s AQI For India vs South Africa 4th T20I?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in parts of Lucknow went beyond the 200 limit, which is ‘poor’ or worse, and the thick haze that has been hanging around during the day was a typical northern Indian winter phenomenon affecting health and sightlines. Poor air quality and heavy fog seriously obstructed match preparations, and the officials had to delay the toss and change the times for checking whether the situation would become suitable for playing.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Toss Updates

Officials and broadcasters expressed their concerns regarding the toss and the match authorities decided for a pitch and ground inspection at 7:30 PM IST to the weather with the fog still there. The thick fog was such that the players could not see the ball in the air, and also it was unfair for them, mainly when the light was fading. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier in the day issued orange and yellow alerts for a number of districts in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, warning about very dense and dense fog, which created more doubts about the match being played without long stoppages.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates



The two teams, despite the weather problems, were already in the same place, India trying to make the series lead in the five match competition. The Indians were 2-1 ahead before the match, and the selectors wanted to have the best players on the field, though vice captain Shubman Gill was not available because of an injury. As the night went on, visibility was still a big concern, and the fans were very nervous as the officials at 7:30 PM IST examined the conditions again and decided if the game could start or if more delays were in store again. The situation highlighted that winter fog and poor air quality in the northern part of India during this season can have a negative impact on the major sports events.

