Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

The much awaited fourth T20I match between India and South Africa, which was to be held in Lucknow, was thrown into doubt on the match day due to winter fog that was extremely thick and poor visibility not caused by rain. The meteorologists were indeed spot on when they announced fair weather with no rain, however, the very strong fog around the Ekana Cricket Stadium reduced the visibility to such an extent that the toss and the game could not be conducted and started safely.

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled?

Therefore, the match officials decided to have a pitch and ground inspection at around 7:30 PM IST to reassess the playing conditions, taking the already scheduled 7 PM start into account, with safety and visibility being the determining factors as to whether there could be a game or not. Fog has turned out to be a surprising disruptor in northern India during the winter season, and even though the pitch and outfield were dry, the umpires still had to make sure the players could see the ball clearly and the TV feed was up to international standards. The weather forecasts, however, did predict clear skies with cool temperatures around 16-19 °C, yet still the ground-level fog made the officials very careful about whether to allow play to start under the slowly darkening light. This inspection was very important because, according to ICC regulations, the officials must have visibility and conditions fully bright enough before starting the T20I, and the delayed toss at 6:30 PM IST was regarded as a “red light” that continued fog might push the game into a late inspection or even a wipeout or reduction of the play-off.

Who Wins The Match If India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled?

The late commencement of the match has wider ramifications for the five-match series, where the score is 2-1 in favor of India and the latter already eyeing the series-potential win at Lucknow. A series-deciding match that could possibly be called off or lessened in duration would be a huge disappointment to both the fans and the broadcasters, especially when India is so eager to gain momentum before the T20 World Cup. If the pitch inspection at 7:30 PM IST determined that the conditions were unplayable, one could foresee a lengthy wait or even a no-result announcement, leading to a change in the series outcome. The players and the crowd were all very much concerned, as the referees were assessing the lighting and the ground’s condition before giving the final decision on whether or not to start the game.

