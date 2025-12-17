‘Why Are You Asking The Umpire?’ Rohit Sharma Recalls Losing His Temper During Heated Exchange With Steve Smith, Here’s What Virat Kohli Did

Rohit Sharma recounted an episode of Steve Smith in the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. During the first Test at Adelaide, commemorating the late Phil Hughes, a certain amount of mudslinging took place between the two players on the field.

Rohit Sharma Recalls Heated Clash With Steve Smith

Smith was batting on Day 4 when Rohit, a part-time bowler, requested an LBW after Smith had failed to reach the ball by stepping down the pitch. Smith visibly responded when the umpire denied the appeal, which seemed to annoy Rohit.

Rohit Sharma, at the time, screamed, “What? What?” which caused an immediate wordplay. Virat Kohli also intervened and sensitized Smith to appreciate his role, and this intensified the tension between the two parties on the field.

Rohit Sharma talking about the fight that happened with Steve Smith in Australia while he was bowling to him.😂🔥 bRO is such a funny character 😂 pic.twitter.com/HxMp3AsWCl — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 17, 2025

Border-Gavaskar Flashback

According to Rohit, before things got down to earth, David Warner, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujari joined the discussion as well.

Steve Smith made a straight and padded my bowled ball. So, I appealed to the umpire. And then he began to inquire the umpire. Ok, I said, then why are you talking to the umpire, bro? You should only bat. Incidentally, leave the umpire to his work and leave ourselves to our own work. This was followed by an incident where everyone got a slight heated moment when everyone came, as Rohit explained in a viral video.

“It got a little bit heated. Virat too joined, followed by David Warner. Even Cheteshwar Pujara also came to be included in the huddle, who did not say anything, instead merely came like this (shows the action) and went back like this (shows the action again). At least that was the story, Rohit added.

In six innings played in the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Rohit Sharma got 173 runs with an average of 28.33 with one half-century. He never converted starts into meaningful scores on the tour and his returns were not as high as those of his teammates.

However, Steve Smith, on the contrary, was in exemplary state of play with an average of 128 runs per inning and a total of 769 runs in eight innings. The pillar of the Australian batting in the series was him, as he was able to get four hundreds and two fifties with the highest score of 192.

ALSO READ: Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?