Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

The Indian cricket team’s main fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s playing in the fourth T20I against the South African team is still not clear, however, he is likely to be the one playing in the important clash in Lucknow. Indian all rounder Shivam Dube was the one who made the statement before the match; he claimed that Bumrah is likely to be with the team although he did not want to confirm it as a sure thing. Dube’s remarks were made during a pre match press conference where he said, ‘I think, probably, what I have heard is that he is coming for the match… Bumrah is available, as far as I know.’ These words from Dube clearly point out the way he is seeing the returning of the speedster in a good mood.

Why Didn’t Jasprit Bumrah Play 3rd T20I?

Bumrah had to miss India’s third T20I against South Africa, which took place in Dharamsala, for personal reasons and so he had to leave for home which resulted in people worrying about his being in the series for the whole time. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) confirmed that he was not there for the match but did not mention any serious injury which might have been the reason for the player being ruled out hence, it was more of a precautionary measure that he was not included in the squad rather than a major fitness issue. The door for his being back in the team for the fourth match, as India wants nothing less than a series victory, has been kept ajar.

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play Today?

The five match T20I series has become a close contest and thus Bumrah’s probable return has become a topic of discussion. India is in the lead at the moment and will be more than happy to add him up in their bowling department, particularly facing a dangerous batting from South Africa. Though team management’s official confirmation was not yet given at the time of the report, the mood from inside the team, including Dube’s comments, indicates that Bumrah’s taking part is probable but not proclaimed yet.

