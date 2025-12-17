LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

The five match T20I series has become a close contest and thus Jasprit Bumrah's probable return has become a topic of discussion. India is in the lead at the moment and will be more than happy to add him up in their bowling department, particularly facing a dangerous batting from South Africa.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 17, 2025 15:41:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

The Indian cricket team’s main fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s playing in the fourth T20I against the South African team is still not clear, however, he is likely to be the one playing in the important clash in Lucknow. Indian all rounder Shivam Dube was the one who made the statement before the match; he claimed that Bumrah is likely to be with the team although he did not want to confirm it as a sure thing. Dube’s remarks were made during a pre match press conference where he said, ‘I think, probably, what I have heard is that he is coming for the match… Bumrah is available, as far as I know.’ These words from Dube clearly point out the way he is seeing the returning of the speedster in a good mood. 

Why Didn’t Jasprit Bumrah Play 3rd T20I?

Bumrah had to miss India’s third T20I against South Africa, which took place in Dharamsala, for personal reasons and so he had to leave for home which resulted in people worrying about his being in the series for the whole time. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) confirmed that he was not there for the match but did not mention any serious injury which might have been the reason for the player being ruled out hence, it was more of a precautionary measure that he was not included in the squad rather than a major fitness issue. The door for his being back in the team for the fourth match, as India wants nothing less than a series victory, has been kept ajar.

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play Today?

The five match T20I series has become a close contest and thus Bumrah’s probable return has become a topic of discussion. India is in the lead at the moment and will be more than happy to add him up in their bowling department, particularly facing a dangerous batting from South Africa. Though team management’s official confirmation was not yet given at the time of the report, the mood from inside the team, including Dube’s comments, indicates that Bumrah’s taking part is probable but not proclaimed yet.

Also Read: From Regionals To Riches: Domestic Talent Dominates Discussions At IPL 2026 Auction

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 3:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: is Jasprit Bumrah playing todayjasprit bumrahJasprit Bumrah ind vs saJasprit Bumrah ind vs sa 4th t20Jasprit Bumrah playing today

RELATED News

From Regionals To Riches: Domestic Talent Dominates Discussions At IPL 2026 Auction

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

‘Deeply Disturbing And Devastating’: Sreeleela Calls Out AI Misuse As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral

Is Homebound Going To Oscars? What Is The Difference Between Getting Shortlisted And Nominated? Explained

The Hidden Drain: Why Manual IT Asset Handoffs Are Costing Companies More Than They Realize

UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar Database Security: India’s System Remains Cyber-Secure With Continuous Testing And Monitoring

Sumit Woods Limited Appointed as Developer for Redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave CHS Ltd. Borivali (East)

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

PixAI Technologies Partners with Orbit Capital to Support Global Expansion of Multi-Vertical AI Platforms

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Amazon Sale Brings Massive Offers: Grab Up To 49% Off On Laptops, Heavy Discounts On iPad, Headphones, Smartwatches And Much More

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?
Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?
Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?
Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

QUICK LINKS