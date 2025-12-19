India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 5th T20 in Ahmedabad: Can SuryaKumar Yadav Led India Win The Series Against Aiden Markram Led South Africa

The South Africans, who have already been described as 'fearless' rivals, have furthermore put a mark on the last match of the series as an excellent opportunity for them to end the tour in India on a draw note and thus converting the final game into a thrilling battle. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST and Toss at 6:30 PM IST.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score and Updates, India Vs South Africa 5th T20I Scorecard Live:

The last and fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will take place in Ahmedabad, where India will aim to finish the series of five matches with a score of 3-1, having already earned 2-1 victory due to the fourth T20I in Lucknow being entirely canceled due to mist and poor visibility. Winning would add more glory to India’s already wonderful record of T20I series wins. However, the Indian team is uncertain about the fitness and form of two players in the latter stages of their careers. The Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, is still not able to perform well with the bat as he has a big dip in his performance and is unable to make a fifty in his recent outings not to mention his inconsistency that raises a question mark over him concerning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The second person to be in doubt is vice captain Shubman Gill, who has raised questions about his fitness after he had accidentally injured his toe right before the fourth T20I was canceled. Despite this, he is still considered part of the team for the Ahmedabad match but there is no word as to whether he will be playing or not, and it is expected that if he is unfit, then Sanju Samson will be the one to take his place. The South Africans, who have already been described as ‘fearless’ rivals, have furthermore put a mark on the last match of the series as an excellent opportunity for them to end the tour in India on a draw note and thus converting the final game into a thrilling battle. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST and Toss at 6:30 PM IST.